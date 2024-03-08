Summer House's Lindsay Hubbard Claims Carl Radke 'Demanded' Engagement Ring Back -- So Where Is It??

Lindsay Hubbard gave some more insight into the aftermath of her messy breakup with Carl Radke!

The pair broke up in August — just three months before they were supposed to get married in Mexico. Lindsay has said the breakup “completely blindsided” her — and that her ex-fiance manipulated her to have the whole thing filmed for Summer House. Carl insists nothing come out of the blue as they had been fighting a lot, especially while filming Season 8 of the show. That argument seems to be getting stronger because after last week’s episode of Summer House? Yeah, we see why these two didn’t work out!

After their split, fans now want to know one thing. What happened to her engagement ring? Did Lindsay keep it? During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Thursday, Lindsay revealed… NO! She did not keep the ring!

Lindsay claims Carl “demanded it back” after the split — and so she had to hand it over due to the law. She explained:

“There is law, New York law, and then there’s etiquette. I think in New York there’s a law with engagement rings that says it’s a contingency gift, contingent upon there being a wedding and a marriage. And if there is no wedding [and] marriage, then the gift belongs to the giver.”

According to Lindsay, the ring was “legally” Carl’s at the end of the day. She added:

“I did take it off pretty much immediately and gave it to my jeweler for safekeeping. She gave it back to [Carl] when he emailed me and demanded it back.”

He asked over email?! Damn, Carl!

Considering Lindsay also said they signed a new lease a month before the breakup, it’s no wonder he wanted the ring back so badly! He still needs money to help pay for half the rent! LOLz! Watch the interview (below):

