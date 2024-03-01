Summer House’s Lindsay Hubbard Speaks Out After Accusing Sober Ex Carl Radke Of Using Cocaine!

Lindsay Hubbard made a wild accusation about her then-fiancé Carl Radke on the most recent episode of Summer House, and she regrets it now! Well, at least how she had worded her claims at the time…

Here’s the rundown of the drama! On their way to night out at the club, Lindsay felt stressed over whether her female housemates — Amanda Batula, Paige DeSorbo, Ciara Miller, Danielle Olivera, and Gabby Prescod — would be mad at her for getting into a Lyft with their male co-stars instead. When she expressed this concern to Carl, she said he completely dismissed her feelings. According to Carl, though, that was not how things went down. The 39-year-old film producer claims he was “calm as can be” in the backseat of the car and told her:

“Babe, you’re fine. I can see that, but it’s not that deep.”

Related: ANOTHER Heartbreaking Summer House Breakup! Damn!

That is when all hell broke loose! In response, Lindsay allegedly went “zero to 100” and asked him what he was “on.” Carl — who has been three years sober — insisted he did not take anything that night. But his fiancée did not believe him whatsoever! She ended up leaving the club early with Gabby as she was still enraged at Carl. When the two women got back to the house, that is when she dropped this shocking allegation! Lindsay told her co-star that his actions were “very reminiscent of, like, Carl on cocaine,” adding:

“I don’t know what happened with him but he was not sober tonight. … Something’s wrong with Carl. Because the way he was speaking to me — he was ‘cocaine Carl’ tonight.”

But when Gabby called Carl to find out when he planned to come home, she determined “that sounded like a sober man” to her. The following morning, Carl and Lindsay got into a massive argument as he found her accusation “beyond hurtful.” Oof. Kyle Cooke was right! These two did have some “big fights” before their breakup in August!

After the episode aired, Lindsay had some thoughts about the cocaine accusation she made! And she did NOT take it back! The publicist took to Instagram Stories on Friday to say:

“After watching back this week’s episode, I wish I had used better wording. I was emotional and hurt by what had transpired earlier in the night and what I said was meant to be a private conversation at home with one of my best girlfriends. I have never questioned his sobriety before this moment and from day one I was his biggest supporter. I have always been transparent on the show about my feelings and leaned on my friends for support and that was my only intention here.”

If Carl hoped for an apology from Lindsay, he is not getting one! At least not right now! See the post (below):

We seem to be in for a long and bumpy ride with Carl and Lindsay this season! Reactions to the drama, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments below…

[Image via Summer House/Peacock]