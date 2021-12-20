Il Divo Singer Carlos Marín Dead At 53 After Hospitalization

Carlos Marín, one-fourth of the vocal group Il Divo, has sadly passed away. He was just 53.

Band members Urs Buhler, Sebastien Izambard, and David Miller (pictured all together above, inset) announced Carlos’ death on Instagram Sunday. While they did not reveal the cause of his passing, the singers explained:

“It is with heavy hearts that we are letting you know that our friend and partner, Carlos Marin, has passed away. He will be missed by his friends, family, and fans. There will never be another voice or spirit like Carlos. For 17 years the four of us have been on this incredible journey of Il Divo together, and we will miss our dear friend. We hope and pray that his beautiful soul will rest in peace. With Love — David, Sebastien and Urs.”

Marín’s untimely death comes after a series of health issues in recent days, with Il Divo confirming on Twitter that Carlos was hospitalized last week. Additionally, the group’s record company, Universal Music, also told EL PAÍS that the star had been admitted to the ICU at Manchester Royal Hospital in England, where he was intubated and put into a medically induced coma. The hospitalization caused the performers to postpone their UK December tour until 2022.

For those unfamiliar, Carlos was born in Germany before moving to Spain as a child. He recorded his first album, The Little Caruso, as an 8-year-old before going on to compete in Gente Joven, among many other TV singing competitions. In 2003, Il Divo was discovered by Simon Cowell, who took to socials to mourn the loss (below).

I am finding this so difficult to put into words how I feel right now. I am devastated Carlos Marin has passed away. He loved life. He loved performing and always had so much appreciation towards the fans who supported the group from day 1. Rest in peace Carlos. I will miss you. — Simon Cowell (@SimonCowell) December 20, 2021

We will be thinking of all Carlos’ loved ones as they grieve this sad, sad death. R.I.P., Carlos.

