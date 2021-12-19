Rapper Drakeo The Ruler Dies At 28 After Being Stabbed Backstage At Los Angeles Music Festival

California-based rapper Drakeo the Ruler has reportedly died after being stabbed during an altercation near a concert in Los Angeles.

According to The Los Angeles Times, the 28-year-old, whose given name is Darrell Caldwell, was set to perform at the Once Upon a Time in L.A. concert at the Exposition Park on Saturday when the deadly incident occurred. The individual was not initially identified after paramedics responded to a call about a stabbing at the stadium – but multiple outlets have confirmed the person was Drakeo.

Although details about what went down are still unclear at the moment, The Times reported that he was “attacked by a group of people” backstage at approximately 8:30 p.m. after a fight broke out. A source described a video of the situation to the outlet, which apparently showed “people running up on stage and security trying to break up a fight.”

There are also graphic videos circulating online that show the artist on the ground and bleeding on his face. However, you will have to find the footage for yourself if you want to see it, as we will not be sharing it here.

There were some reports that he was stabbed in the neck, but that hasn’t been confirmed yet. Another insider told the outlet that Drakeo was “pretty badly hurt,” and was later transported to the local hospital. While he was initially said to be in critical condition, The Guardian reported that he had succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead on Sunday.

So sad…

In case you didn’t know, the Once Upon a Time in L.A. is a spinoff of the Once Upon a Time in the LBC fest from 2019. It featured three stages with performances from Snow Tha Product, The Isley Brothers, Blueface, Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent, Ice Cube, and more. Before the stabbing, Drakeo was to perform at 8:30 p.m. on the G-Funk Stage. However, a DJ played for about 45 minutes instead.

It is unclear when exactly the event shut down, but The Times reports that attendees were told the festival ended sometime before headliners 50 Cent and Snoop were able to perform. LiveNation said in a statement:

“There was an altercation in the roadway backstage. Out of respect for those involved and in coordination with local authorities, artists and organizers decided not to move forward with remaining sets so the festival was ended an hour early.”

Police are still investigating the incident, but Lieutenant Dan Ellerson from the University of Southern California‘s Department of Public Safety told People Saturday night that no one has been arrested at this time.

Rest in peace, Drakeo.

