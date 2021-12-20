Awkward! Hannah Brown's Brother Is Engaged To Jed Wyatt's Ex -- And Jed Has Already Reacted!

Well, Hannah Brown wasn’t kidding when she titled her new book Bless This Mess, was she?!

The former Bachelorette is going through an awkward situation right now after her brother, Patrick Brown, took the next step in his relationship and popped the question to a lucky young woman named Haley Stevens. Bachelor Nation fans should already know Stevens’ name because she is the same woman who was reportedly in a relationship with Jed Wyatt at the time when he was cast on Hannah’s season of the reality TV show! Yes, really!

And now, Haley is looking at happily ever after with Hannah’s brother! This is a doozy, y’all!

As fans of the show who followed Brown’s run back in season 15 no doubt already know, Stevens’ existence came to light right after Jed proposed to Hannah during the show’s final episode. Jed and Hannah didn’t last long after that, calling off their engagement shortly after that final episode aired.

As it all became public that the country music singer-wannabe had reportedly been dating Haley at the time when he went looking for love with Alabama Hannah, Jed became one of Bachelor Nation‘s most notorious villains of all-time in the aftermath.

Whew!

But now, it would appear that Haley has moved on to a healthy, loving, fulfilling relationship! Even if it just so happens to be the brother of the woman who so infamously became part of her life a few short years ago! On Sunday, Haley took to Instagram to confirm that she had “said YES to forever with my best friend!” She added:

“…It was perfect! Thank you to everyone who made this day so special! And to my FIANCÉ, I love you!!!”

Awww!

As you can see (below), Haley showed off a series of wonderful images of their country-flavored proposal, including the moment it all happened, as it went down in northeast Alabama with family and friends by their side:

So cute!!!

It’s interesting, though, because Hannah is not in any of the pictures! The reality TV star lives in California now, but it appears that she didn’t make it home to Alabama in time for the celebration. She also hasn’t publicly commented yet on her brother’s engagement, though we’re certainly on the edge of our seat waiting to hear what she thinks!

One person who has already commented on the engagement though? Jed!

In an Instagram Stories video post on Sunday, the disgraced former reality TV contestant had a bizarre reaction to Haley’s engagement news, saying this to his followers:

“So today I’ve had multiple tabloids reaching out to me wondering if I wanted to make a statement regarding I guess Haley posting or something about her getting engaged to Patrick, and I guess the only thing I have to state is more of a question. It’s like, ‘Does he know he’s engaged?'”

Uhhh… what? Is that a joke we don’t get or something? WTF does that even mean, Jed??

FWIW, Hannah did recently reveal that she is supportive of her brother’s interesting connection to her prior love life. Back in November, she said this to Us Weekly about Patrick’s relationship with Haley:

“I love my brother and I’m just so thankful for all the changes that he’s made in his life. Because that just really impacted the way that our family dynamic is. Both of us have kind of gone on our own journey of healing. About his love life — I don’t choose who my brother loves and who he wants to be with. But I love him and want him to be happy.”

Sounds like things are reasonably smooth?! Maybe?? Who knows.

What do U think, Perezcious readers?? Sound OFF with your thoughts on Hannah, her brother’s new fiancée, and the infamous Jed Wyatt fallout years later all down in the comments (below)!

