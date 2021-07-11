Scary Video Captures Carnival-Goers Saving Riders After Festival Attraction Almost Topples Over!

This is absolutely terrifying!!! A viral video showed the exact moment a carnival ride in Michigan went haywire, prompting bystanders to rush to stabilize the malfunctioning attraction.

According to WPBN, The Magic Carpet Ride at the 95th annual National Cherry Festival in Traverse City, Michigan started spinning and swaying out of control while about 10 passengers hanged on for deal life dozens of feet in the air. Fairgoers soon noticed that the amusement park ride began tipping backward and dashed to the base to use their body weight to keep it from collapsing. Take a look at the insane fiasco (below):

This angle is much, much worse! Wow pic.twitter.com/2cEJK3h0ee — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) July 10, 2021

Related: You Won’t BELIEVE Who The View Is Getting To Replace Meghan McCain!

WOW! Can we just take a moment to appreciate the quick thinking and bravery displayed by these folks?! It seriously took a ton of guts to jump into the middle of what was a dangerous situation.

Thankfully, the mechanics shut off the machine in time before anyone got injured. When the ride finally stopped, the crowd immediately cheered as people exited the attraction and hugged their loved ones. A person who was on the ride told WPBN of the scary incident:

“The ride goes, and I guess it’s kind of hard to tell once you’re in the air. I could tell it was a lot more violent and seemed a little more shaky.”

To be honest, we would be freaking out at the moment!

The ride was removed the following morning on Friday, with the executive director for the National Cherry Festival Kat Paye telling People:

“The magic carpet ride that malfunctioned last night was removed and is en route to its manufacturer to be inspected. Inspections of the rides happen daily, and written reports are filled out and completed on each ride every morning prior to operation. I have spoken with representatives of Arnold’s Amusements after the incident last night and again this morning. I am grateful for the quick response of staff and community members and very thankful that there were no injuries.”

We doubt The Magic Carpet Ride will be taking off again anytime soon after this ordeal! In an interview with WPBN, Joe Evans of Arnold’s Amusement also applauded carnival-goers for helping out and confirmed plans for an investigation into the matter:

“Obviously there was a malfunction. We don’t know as of yet what it was. The ride has been dismantled. It is gone, and it is on its way back to the factory, the company that makes it is in Ohio, and it’s on its way down there for them to figure out what happened. Was it a malfunction? Was a computer glitch? We don’t know. We’re just not sure what it was.”

Hopefully, they figure out the issue soon! Reactions to this wild situation, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via Fox 35 Orlando/YouTube]