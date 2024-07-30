Meghan Markle's Netflix Show Has A Launch Date -- Sort Of -- But There's Still One HUGE Unanswered Question!

Meghan Markle is about to have a busy 2025 — but right now, there are just as many questions swirling about her future plans as there are answers!

As we’ve been reporting, the Duchess of Sussex has finished filming her new lifestyle show for Netflix. She wrapped that up a few weeks back and got it “in the can,” as television producers are fond of saying. But at the time, nobody was quite certain when that as-yet-untitled show would air! Even though it was done, it was still very much TBD.

Well, that’s changed now! …Kind of! On Monday night, industry sources told Page Six that the show will see the light of day on the streaming giant early next year. No specific date has been set yet, but even just having a plan to put it up for viewers in six(ish) months is a big step forward. It’s on its way!

A source who spoke to that outlet about the project needed only one word to describe its vibe: “gorgeous.” Well, at least they’re not overselling it. LOLz!! JK! Those insiders also confirmed what we had long ago inferred — that this project is Meghan’s push into producing home and lifestyle content for women similar to what legends like Martha Stewart and Oprah Winfrey have done in their careers.

Now, you may be asking why the show is still six or so months away from being released if it’s already been filmed. A fair question! Sources confirmed to Page Six that it’s not because of any delay on Meghan’s side. Instead, it takes months for Netflix to not only edit their shows, but also to sync up languages and subtitles for non-English speaking viewers in other countries around the world. It’s a complicated process!

And you may also be asking about Prince Harry! Well, those same insiders wouldn’t say too much about whether he’ll have an actual role in Meghan’s show. For now, rumors merely suggest the 39-year-old royal might make a few cameos in the series, but it’s not certain whether he’ll be around for anything more.

There is a MAJOR question that has still not been left answered, tho: what about American Riviera Orchard? That, of course, is Meghan’s lifestyle company. You remember — the brand under which she sent out all that strawberry jam to a bunch of celebrities back in April, only for her royal competitors to swoop in and pick up sales because Meghan’s product wasn’t available to the general public yet. Oops!!

That marketing move was confusing a few months back with no products to actually sell as a follow-up. And the fate of American Riviera Orchard is just as confusing now! Page Six notes that the entire purpose of the forthcoming Netflix show is to serve as a companion piece to the ARO brand. And yet that brand is STILL nowhere to be seen! Insiders confirmed to the outlet that Meghan still hasn’t set a launch date for American Riviera Orchard products to be made available for sale. Might wanna get on that, girl!

