Caroline Manzo Sues Bravo Over Brandi Glanville Alleged Sexual Harassment Incident On RHUGT!

We guess Caroline Manzo is truly, really, officially done with Bravo — because she’s now starting a legal war with them!

The Real Housewives of New Jersey alum has just filed a lawsuit against Bravo and Peacock (as well as other production companies involved with making the show) for the alleged sexual harassment she faced at the hands of Brandi Glanville while filming the unaired new season of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.

As we’ve been following, the reality star alleges that her co-star harassed her on set in Morocco in January 2023 at the orders of the producers. In the filing, obtained by Page Six on Friday, the 62-year-old alleges the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star forced herself onto her — and kissed her without her consent.

Brandi allegedly “then proceeded to mount Manzo on the couch holding Manzo down with her body, forcibly squeezed Manzo’s cheeks together and thrust her tongue in Manzo’s mouth, while humping her.”

Jeez.

Heartbreakingly, the incident wound up digging up “dormant and horrific memories” of a sexual assault incident that took place when Caroline was just 7. Oof.

The 51-year-old’s alleged actions didn’t stop there, either. She also allegedly “forced her vagina” against the Manzo’d with Children alum’s back in a different interaction. Caroline flew home to the US days later — but she claims production filmed her all the way until the airport “gathering more ‘drama’ to increase their ratings.”

But here’s what’s really interesting. As you might have noticed, Caroline is going after the network, showrunners, and production companies — but NOT her co-star, the one who allegedly did all this to her. And there’s a specific reason for that.

The entrepreneur is calling out those listed above because they allegedly encouraged the former model’s “sexually offensive and harassing content.” The filing also includes tweets from Brandi which back this up. Last month, the Brandi Glanville Unfiltered podcast host insisted she was “completely innocent,” writing on X (Twitter):

“The producers ask you to do something. And then you get in trouble for it!!! The producers need to follow the rules!”

Caroline would appear to possibly agree with this since in the filing she blames the producers for creating an unsafe and drunken environment, as the court docs state:

“Defendants, including Bravo, regularly ply the Real Housewives cast with alcohol, cause them to become severely intoxicated, and then direct, encourage and/or allow them to sexually harass other cast members because that is good for ratings. […] Caroline Manzo is a victim of those harmful actions.”

She is suing for negligence, sexual harassment, sex/gender discrimination, sexual battery, and other causes of action that she says violate state laws in California and New York. In a statement to Page Six, her attorney, Derek Smith, declared:

“We are outraged by Bravo, Peacock and NBC’s conduct and look forward to having the issues decided by a jury. Sexual harassment should never be entertainment!”

The channel has yet to announce a release date for the now-controversial season, causing some previous sources to speculate that it may never come out. After this lawsuit, that possibility is looking more and more likely… Perhaps it will depend on how this all shakes out in court. Reactions? Let us know (below).

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual violence and would like to learn more about resources, consider checking out https://www.rainn.org/resources.

