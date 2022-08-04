Hero Cat Helps Stop Armed Robbery Attempt In Mississippi!!

Saved the day!!

A cat from Belden, Mississippi is now being called a hero after she helped stop a robbery!!

On Saturday, Fred Everitt told the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal that on July 25, his 20-pound calico cat named Bandit was making “loud guttural meows in the kitchen” sometime between 2:30 a.m. and 3 a.m. local time. He assumed she just saw another cat until she raced back into the bedroom, jumped onto his bed, and scratched at him — very unusual behavior for her, so he was quickly alerted. Good thing too because there was danger lurking just feet away!!

Related: Brittney Griner Sentenced To 9 YEARS In Russian Prison

The 68-year-old decided to get up and check out the house since Bandit “had never done that before.” He recalled thinking:

“What in the world is wrong with you?”

Well, something very scary was about to happen!! And Bandit was one step ahead of it!

When Fred left his bedroom, he turned on the kitchen lights to discover two men outside his home attempting to break in! OMG! One was armed with a handgun while the other was trying to pry the back door open with a crowbar, according to the outlet. Terrifying! After seeing the intruders, Fred ran back into his bedroom and grabbed his 9mm pistol, but the men had already fled on foot by the time he returned to the kitchen. Thankfully, Fred’s appearance (quickly followed by his trusty sidekick Bandit) spooked the robbers and they left without a fight. He explained:

“It did not turn into a confrontational situation, thank goodness. But I think it’s only because of the cat.”

Fred now believes Bandit was the only reason he and his property were unharmed that night, adding:

“You hear of guard dogs. This is a guard cat.”

Adorbz!!!

Related: Security Camera Catches Dog Setting House On Fire!!

Fred adopted Bandit from the Tupelo-Lee Humane Society in Tulepo, Mississippi, in 2018 after inquiring about kittens while writing a donation check. That’s when he was introduced to Bandit and the rest is history. Now, he hopes this story proves as a reminder to animal lovers that adopting and rescuing pets not only saves their lives but could be saving yours too! He told the local magazine:

“I want to let people know that you not only save a life when you adopt a pet or rescue one. The tides could be turned. You never know when you save an animal if they’re going to save you.”

So sweet!

Take a look at the happy — and safe! — pair (below)!

When Fred Everitt adopted a cat from the Tupelo-Lee Humane Society four years ago, he thought he was saving her life. But earlier this week, she may have saved his. https://t.co/aO52HUqiI3 — Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal (@DJournalnow) July 31, 2022

Aw! To think the robbers were afraid to mess with that furry friend! Bandit must be getting so much extra love lately!! What a cool story! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Have your pets ever come to the rescue before? Let us know (below)!

[Image via Movieclips/YouTube]