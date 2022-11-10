Britney Spears Says She Wasn’t ‘Present’ During Her Wedding To Sam Asghari

Britney Spears wasn’t able to fully stay in the moment during her wedding earlier this year. Not that anyone could blame her considering the shocking events of that day…

While reminiscing on Wednesday about her nuptials to husband Sam Asghari, the 40-year-old pop sensation shared on Instagram that the reason she wasn’t entirely “present” for her special day was a little more disturbing. She explained in the since-deleted post:

“Wow I got married this year not sure I was honestly that PRESENT because I haven’t had real consciousness in 3 years. There was a lot of talking and SPEAKING at the party !!! Not for me unfortunately because when you can’t breathe your body cant relax enough to speak !!!”

Britney then noted that she can breathe better “now” – but did not go into details about the reason why, only adding:

“Its been a while for me !!! I CAN NOW … I just hope my family breathes well today !!!”

The singer exchanged vows with Sam at their home in June in front of a star-studded guest audience, which included Selena Gomez, Madonna, Paris Hilton, Drew Barrymore, and Donatella Versace. Britney previously confessed she had a “panic attack” right before tying the knot, writing on Instagram:

“Wow !!! Holy holy crap !!! WE DID IT !!! WE GOT MARRIED !!! Gggggeeeeezzzzz !!! It was the most spectacular day !!! I was so nervous all morning but then at 2:00 pm it really hit me … WE’RE GETTING MARRIED !!! I had a panic attack and then got it together …”

But who can blame her for not feeling “present” or having a panic attack on her big day? Considering her ex-husband of 55 hours nearly ruined her wedding by crashing it, it’s no wonder she felt off during her wedding! The whole situation was pretty terrifying…

As we previously reported, Jason Alexander filmed himself on IG Live climbing a fence and breaking onto Britney’s property while armed with a knife! He managed to get inside the house to the pop star’s locked bedroom door before security tackled him. He was arrested and pleaded no contest to charges of aggravated trespassing and battery. Jason was sentenced to 128 days in the Ventura County Jail but was credited with time served for the 64 days he spent in prison following his arrest.

Later on, her ex opened up about the situation and claimed he only broke into the home in order to make sure Britney wasn’t being forced to marry Sam against her will. Jason explained:

“I couldn’t let her get married with the conversations we’ve had over the last two years. I wasn’t there to cause harm. I was just there to speak to Britney and make sure she was okay and this is what she wanted.”

Even if he went into this situation with good intentions, he did not go about it the right way — and most definitely didn’t help with Britney not feeling fully “present” that day. Awful. Thoughts on Brit’s confession, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments.

[Image via Britney Spears/Instagram, Sam Asghari/Instagram]