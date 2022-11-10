Jason Momoa Strips Almost Completely Naked On Jimmy Kimmel Live! -- WATCH!

Is it getting hot in here or is it just us?!

Jason Momoa really turned up the heat on Wednesday night’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! — and we have a feeling a lot of viewers are still recovering from the sexy sight! While promoting his new Netflix film Slumberland, the actor opened up about THAT loin cloth he was spotted wearing during a Hawaii fishing trip last month. You know — this look:

It turns out it’s a traditional Hawaiian malo he’s been rocking for his new TV show, Chief of War. He explained:

“I’m doing a show. I’m a creator and writer and director and producer on this Apple series called Chief of War and it’s all 1780s, 1790s Hawaii. That’s what I wear every day. I was just getting ready for the role and I like to get into character and so I was tanning my white ass.”

LMFAO!

The Aquaman star has gotten SO used to the au naturel style, he doesn’t like to wear anything else. Jason dished:

“I actually don’t even like wearing clothes anymore. I’m in it every day. I wear it all the time.”

While he was wearing a purple satin pajama set with a pink velvet coat for the late-night talk show, Jimmy couldn’t help but wonder if the 43-year-old had on the teeny tiny cloth under his clothes. The guest said “of course” before practically stripping to the nude and revealing his bare butt!!!

After giving the audience a good look at his body, Jason bent down to put his pants back on. Jimmy joked in the background:

“Let me tell you, I never felt more like Danny DeVito than I do right now.”

LOLz! Check out the iconic moment (below)!

He just gets hotter and hotter. Lucky Eiza González — if they’re still an item that is! And if you like what you see, sounds like there’s a LOT more of it to come in Chief of War! Reactions?! SOUND OFF (below)!

