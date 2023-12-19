GOP Sex Scandal Escalates! Moms Of Liberty Co-Founder's Role On School Board Jeopardized After Her Husband Accused Of Sexual Assault!

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Things are getting icky in Florida!

As we’ve been following, Bridget Ziegler, the co-founder of the controversial Moms of Liberty group, and her husband, Florida’s Republican Party Chairman Christian Ziegler, have been in deep s**t after he was accused of sexually assaulting a woman with whom the couple was supposed to have a threesome. The assault is obviously bad — but considering Bridget’s been at the forefront of anti-LGBTQ+ policies in the area, them having a threesome is also super wild! And now, because of this legal mess, they’re both facing major consequences!

According to a search warrant affidavit obtained by CNN, Christian and Bridget planned a three-way sexual encounter with the alleged victim on October 2 after they’d already had a threesome together before. In fact, they were allegedly in a long-term throuple situation! But “when the victim learned that Bridget could not make it, she changed her mind and canceled with Christian.” Only the dude didn’t let that slide. Surveillance video shows the local politician arriving at the alleged victim’s place — where he allegedly went inside and raped her on a bar stool, per the affidavit. Jeez…

Ziegler’s been under investigation by the Sarasota Police Department since October and has not been charged with a crime yet. He has also denied the allegations, insisting the sex was consensual. His attorney Derek Byrd told CNN:

“We are confident that once the police investigation is concluded that no charges will be filed and Mr. Ziegler will be completely exonerated.”

But in the meantime, the Republican Party is trying to distance themselves from him as much as possible. During a meeting on Sunday, Christian campaigned to convince his colleagues to let him keep his job, per Michael Thompson, chairman of the Lee County Republican Executive Committee, who was at the event. He told the outlet:

“He apologized for putting all of us in this position. He apologized for the shame that it brought on him and his family and the community. He was remorseful. He’s not a bad guy. He just did a real stupid thing and he’s going to suffer the consequences.”

Ugh. Why do men always get let off the hook so easily for alleged sexual assault?! If he raped someone, we’d say he’s 100% a “bad guy”!

Regardless of his attempts to protect his job, the group unanimously voted to censure Christian and remove his authority amid the investigation. His salary was reduced to $1 annually. He will also no longer be able to hire or fire staff, speak on behalf of the Florida GOP, or raise money for the party — but he retains his chairman title. For now. This comes after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Sen. Rick Scott, and Rep. Matt Gaetz all urged him to resign.

He previously refused to walk away from the role, though reports did claim he would’ve had he been granted a seven-figure payout he allegedly requested before leaving. That said, he’s called those rumors a complete lie. So, who knows? Either way, it’s not looking good for him and it is believed the full committee will vote to officially remove him at a meeting in Tallahassee on January 8, per Florida GOP Vice Chairman Evan Power.

As for Bridget, there have also been calls to remove her from her role on the school board. After co-founding the so-called “parental rights” group, which took aim against minorities such as via book bans, she stopped working for Moms of Liberty in 2021 and transitioned to the Sarasota County School Board the following year.

In several public meetings, per The New York Times, county residents have called for her to be removed — and it’s not just because she’s linked to a man who is accused of some horrendous stuff. They also think it’s ridiculous she’s been bashing the queer community… while simultaneously hooking up with women! One resident told her during a school board meeting last week per The Times:

“Most of our community could not care less what you do in the privacy of your own home, but your hypocrisy takes center stage.”

So true!

Last Tuesday, members of the school board voted four-to-one in favor of her resigning — with that one individual on her side obviously being herself. Unfortunately, the vote is a non-binding resolution and she’s shown no indication that she actually plans to step down. Ugh!!! Per WFLA News Channel 8, only the governor can actually force her out.

It’s unclear what next steps will be, but the Zieglers clearly don’t plan on backing down unless they’re forced to. Thoughts? Let us know (below).

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual violence and would like to learn more about resources, consider checking out https://www.rainn.org/resources.

