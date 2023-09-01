Céline Dion ‘Doing Everything’ She Can ‘To Recover’ Amid Awful Stiff Person Syndrome Battle

Céline Dion is determined to beat Stiff Person Syndrome.

As you know, the 55-year-old singer revealed her diagnosis with the rare neurological disorder in December, which has postponed her plans to tour indefinitely. But although there is no cure, Céline refuses to give up!

Her sister, Claudette Dion, shared a health update with Hello! Canada on Thursday, saying:

“She’s doing everything to recover. She’s a strong woman.”

Related: Céline Looking To Her Sons For ‘Light’

However, Claudette also pointed out that this has been a tough battle for Céline, as there is little anyone can do to help “alleviate her pain” — except for sharing their love and support.

The singer’s loving sister said:

“It’s an illness we know so little about. There are spasms, they’re impossible to control. You know who people often jump up in the night because of a cramp in the leg or the calf? It’s a bit like that, but in all muscles. There’s little we can do to support her, to alleviate her pain.”

Fortunately, The Power of Love artist hasn’t gone through this alone. She has loved ones, including sister Linda and her husband, in Las Vegas by her side:

“It’s comforting for us all [to have them near Céline].”

Not only does she have her family, but Céline has “a great team of doctors” to help get her strength back. And ultimately, Claudette said that friends, family, and fans are “crossing our fingers that researchers will find a remedy for this awful illness.”

The worried sister concluded:

“They love Celine. Not only for the voice she has, but also for the human being she is. For the woman she has become, for the mother she has become. We love her for the person she is.”

Awww!

We’re seriously keeping her in our thoughts amid this health battle. You got this, Céline!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]