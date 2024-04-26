OMG! Céline Dion Says Her Wedding Tiara Put Her In The Hospital!

Céline Dion will never forget her wedding day. Not only because she married her husband, Rene Angélil, but because she ended up in the hospital afterward!

In a new video for Vogue, the 56-year-old singer recalled how she wore a massive wedding tiara featuring 2,000 Swarovski crystals with a veil fanning out the top for the special day in December 1994. When the songstress rehearsed the ceremony wearing the headpiece in a big ballroom, she thought she could “manage the weight” of it. However, she never practiced walking down the aisle in the cathedral where the nuptials took place, so things didn’t go as smoothly as she anticipated. Céline explained:

“When you’re so happy, there’s no weight, there’s no problem, there’s no pain. I practiced and everything is smooth and everything is fine, but when I had to walk in the cathedral, it’s no wooden floor, it’s a carpet. I had an immediate facelift. And it’s like, ‘Am I going to make it? Am I going to make it to my future husband? But like I said, ‘Oh, I’m Gonna Run to You.’ I did.”

Thankfully, the rest of the celebration turned out OK. But at the end of the night? She realized she injured herself from the tiara! OMG! Céline continued:

“When we removed the tiara, I had a cut because the pressure was too much. The next day, I wake up I look at myself in the mirror, I have the size of an egg in the middle of my forehead.”

Oof. The All by Myself artist said the mark was “so huge” and made her cross-eyed, so she and Rene went to the doctor to get her checked out. For three weeks, she was on antibiotics to reduce the swelling. Damn. Watch the Vogue interview (below):

[Image via Vogue/YouTube, Fabrizio Picco/WENN]