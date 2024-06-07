Travis Kelce's A-Lister Idol Just Gave Him Some Amazing Acting Advice!

Travis Kelce has some big dreams after he retires from the NFL! And his idol is supporting him all the way!

As you know, the 34-year-old has already been laying some groundwork for his next career move. He’s hoping to dip his toes into the Hollywood scene as an actor, and has already landed some roles this offseason! But if he wants to make it big, he needs some serious advice — and luckily he’s got the perfect mentor.

Related: Travis Would NOT Boycott A President Trump White House Visit!

According to The US Sun on Thursday, the tight end sat down with one of his biggest heroes — Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson — for some Brazilian BBQ and a convo about the future.

According to insiders, Trav wants to make a jump from athleticism to the silver screen much like the Jumanji star did — and The Rock is rexady to help him pave the way:

“They have been speaking to each other a lot recently. They spent hours at his house talking about their life, careers, and ambitions. The Rock is the person whose path he wants to follow.”

In fact, the pair are already becoming good buddies, according to the source. And the Kansas City Chiefs player is a “sponge” during all their convos:

“He got out of this dinner with tons of information, and he really loves the connection and the friendship they are building. You learn with the best in the business, so he is turning into a ‘sponge’ to collect and get all the information and advice he can from people from that industry.”

The Rock is definitely the right guy for the job! He successfully moved from wrestler to huge movie star following a series of steps — balancing action with comedies and kids’ movies. Smart guy!

All in all, Trav wants to do exactly the same, to become “the new” Rock! The insider alleged:

“The Rock is everything that Travis is dreaming about in the industry. Travis asked loads of questions. He’s dreaming about becoming the new Rock.”

A surprising pairing — but who better to get advice from than someone who’s already living his dream? Thoughts on this new friendship, Perezcious readers?

[Image via Nicky Nelson/MEGA/WENN]