Is The CEO From Scandalous Coldplay Concert Getting Back Together With His Wife?!?

What a PLOT TWIST!

Nearly three months later, the whole Coldplay affair scandal is getting further and further in the pop culture zeitgeist’s rear view mirror. In case you need a quick recap, the band’s frontman Chris Martin unintentionally revealed a scandalous alleged affair during a Massachusetts concert in July. A kiss cam focused in on what at first looked like a couple innocently enjoying the music together, but when they quickly detached and nervous looks fell across their faces, it was quickly clear they were NOT supposed to be seen.

It turned out that the pair in question were Astronomer’s CEO Andy Byron and HR Chief Kristin Cabot — who were both married at the time!

In the wake of the scandal, both parties have resigned from the company. Kristin has initiated a divorce from her husband, and Andy’s wife Megan Kerrigan quickly dropped “Byron” from her last name on Facebook, hinting they were dunzo. But it seems tensions may have cooled off…

On Tuesday, DailyMail.com obtained photos of the estranged spouses back together enjoying a romantic stroll and sunset picnic! OMG! We did NOT see that coming!

In the pics, the pair are also seen relaxing on lounge chairs on the beach looking happy as ever together. And guess what? According to the outlet, neither Andy nor Megan ever actually filed for divorce in the state of Massachusetts or Maine.

Does this mean they’re back on?? Or maybe, just maybe, they were never truly off! Could Megan’s removal of her husband’s last name have been more of an attempt to distance herself from the scandal, rather than a first step in ditching the cheater? Or is it that sources close to Kristin claim it was never an affair in the first place! It kinda seems like that now!

Either way, Andy should consider himself a VERY lucky man.

What are YOUR thoughts, Perezcious readers?? Did you see this coming? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via SiliconANGLE theCUBE/YouTube & MEGA/WENN]