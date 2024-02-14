The Best Gifts Celebrities Have Given For Valentine's Day!

Love is in the air, especially now that it’s Valentine’s Day!

Everyone knows the romantic holiday is the perfect time to show a significant other how much they’re loved. What better way to display your affection for them than getting them a top-notch gift?! And let us just say that some A-listers know how to do this very well! They go all out for their partners, with some gifting their lovers everything from expensive jewelry to surprise vacations and even an entire vineyard!

Check out some of the best gifts celebrities have given each other for Valentine’s Day over the years (below)…

John Legend

You know what is even better than getting a box of heart-shaped chocolates? A surprise getaway! Just ask Chrissy Teigen! In 2015, John Legend whisked away his wife on a private plane to a mystery destination for Valentine’s Day. The 38-year-old cookbook author shared a sweet snapshot of the couple on their way to their date night location, writing:

“I’m on my magical mystery date! Luckiest girl alive.”

It is unknown where John and Chrissy went to at the time. But there’s no denying how romantic AF this present was!

David Beckham

David Beckham spoiled Victoria Beckham rotten one year! In 2006, the former soccer player reportedly gave Posh Spice a Bulgari necklace dripping in rubies and diamonds. And he spent a pretty penny on the stunning jewelry piece, too! We’re talking David dropped a whopping $8 million on the necklace! Damn! And Victoria must have loved the sparkler a lot as she wore it to the Met Gala that same year. Check it out (below):

Jerry O’Connell

This jaw-dropping present must have earned some major brownie points for Jerry O’Connell! Rebecca Romjin once received an entire vineyard placed in their home from her hubby on Valentine’s Day! The X-Men actress told InStyle in 2015:

“My husband put in a vineyard about six years ago in our house. It was a Valentine’s present.”

Cheers to that gift!

Justin Theroux

To treat now ex-wife Jennifer Aniston, Justin Theroux took her to Paris to celebrate their first Valentine’s Day as a married couple! The 52-year-old actor shared a picture from their trip, which featured Jennifer gazing out the window during a romantic dinner date at the restaurant inside the Eiffel Tower 58 Tour Eiffel. Ooh la la! Check it out (below):

What better way to celebrate Valentine’s Day than in the city of love?!

Cardi B & Offset

Nothing says “I love you” like getting a permanent tribute to your significant other on your body! A year before their breakup in 2023, Cardi B and Offset got their wedding date — “9/20/2017” — tattooed on each other’s hands as their Valentine’s Day gifts to each other! What made the moment even more special? She tried her hand at tattooing for the first time and had been the one to give her now-estranged husband his ink! See (below):

Kanye West

Kanye West went all out for Valentine’s Day during his marriage to ex-wife Kim Kardashian, giving her everything from a massive wall made of roses and orchids to a $73,000 Panthere De Cartier Cuff. But nothing ever topped 2019! He got legendary jazz musician Kenny G to serenade the reality star with a saxophone in their living room. He even filled the entire room with hundreds of roses in vases! Alongside a video of the composer’s performance, Kim wrote:

“NO BIG DEAL KENNY G IN MY LIVING ROOM!!! Happy Valentines Day.”

What an amazing surprise! See the video (below):

NO BIG DEAL KENNY G IN MY LIVING ROOM!!! Happy Valentines Day ???????????? pic.twitter.com/A1GD0UlEwu — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) February 14, 2019

Tarek El Moussa

Tarek El Moussa went on a massive adventure with his now-wife Heather Rae Young for Valentine’s Day! In 2020, the Flip or Flop star hopped on a helicopter and took the Selling Sunset star to the famous nature reserve Kualoa Ranch. You may recognize the name as it was where many movies like Jurassic Park and 50 First Dates were filmed!

Although the area is a popular tourist attraction, they got to enjoy the area all by themselves! Tarek had shut the place down to enjoy a fully catered, multi-course dinner with Heather. Wow! See a picture from their outing (below):

Courteney Cox

Courteney Cox spared no expense for her ex-husband, David Arquette, for Valentine’s Day! When they were married, the Friends actress reportedly gifted him an antique carousel horse worth $45,000! Jeez! Why did Courteney get him a carousel? It is unknown! But it must have been an important and memorable gift for David!

Angelina Jolie

Brangelina has been over for a while. However, this gift still goes down as one of the best Valentine’s Day gifts ever. In 2010, Angelina Jolie gave her then-husband Brad Pitt a 200-year-old olive tree to plant at their $60 million estate in the south of France. The tree, which cost around $18,500, was a traditional symbol of peace. Talk about a grand romantic gesture!

Eric Decker

When Jessie James Decker was pregnant with her first child, she wasn’t comfortable going out for a fancy dinner for Valentine’s Day. So her husband, Eric Decker, got creative and brought the restaurant to their home! He told E! News:

“She’s pregnant, she’s uncomfortable, so we just had a private chef come to the house and set up a table. And just have a nice, intimate dinner at home that was romantic yet comfortable.”

Aww! Jessie added:

“They cooked cajun food for us and I love to eat so I just ate everything, it was so good.”

That sounds like the perfect evening!

Channing Tatum

You can’t go wrong with jewelry on Valentine’s Day! Channing Tatum knows this all too well! He reportedly gifted his then-wife Jenna Dewan a $10,000 ring from celebrity jeweler Neil Lane. And the backup dancer had actress Sienna Miller to thank for the sparkler! Jenna once told Life & Style:

“My husband likes to give me gifts from Neil Lane because of Sienna Miller. They were filming G.I. Joe: The Rise of the Cobra, and she told him, ‘You have to go to Neil Lane,’ and that’s how I have my amazing jewelry collection. I got a really amazing gift last year on Valentine’s, which was awesome.”

Wow! We wonder if she kept that impressive jewelry collection following her and Channing’s divorce!

Travis Barker

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian know how to celebrate their love for each other in style! In 2022, he surprised the Poosh founder with a gorgeous floral arrangement for her house. Of what exactly? It was a massive statue of Mickey and Minnie Mouse surrounded by a ton of red roses. Check it out (below):

Amazing! And it’s the best gift for the Disney lovers!

Michael B. Jordan

Michael B. Jordan pulled out all the stops to give then-girlfriend Lori Harvey the best first Valentine’s Day ever. In 2021, the actor rented out an entire aquarium so they could look at all of the animals in private. He also hired the restaurant Nobu to make their dinner for the evening. And of course, he made sure the venue fit the romantic vibe of the holiday! The entire place was decorated with rose petals and candles when they stepped inside.

And to top it all off, Michael splurged on a special present for Lori. The Black Panther star gave her a certificate showing he purchased stock in Hermès under her name. Damn. He set the bar high for other couples celebrating their first Valentine’s Day together!

Chip Gaines

Forget about the typical Valentine’s Day card! That is not Chip Gaines’ style! Instead, he goes big by leaving love notes to his wife Joanna on a Silo at Magnolia Market in their hometown of Waco, Texas. He wrote “Chip Hearts Jo” in green lettering back in 2019. See (below):

OMG! In 2020, Chip continued the tradition, this time he wrote their initials “C+J” in a big red heart with a bow and arrow piercing through it. Check it out (below):

So we’re now ditching those paper cards in 2024, right?! Ha!

Prince William

How do the royals celebrate Valentine’s Day? Oh, you know, just with some super touching gifts! A source shared with Us Weekly that Prince William got flowers and penned “the most romantic” note for Princess Catherine in 2022, adding:

“William surprised Kate with a huge box of 50 roses on Valentine’s Day. He handwrote the most romantic message in his card, praising her for being such a wonderful wife and mother.”

Simple yet so sweet! And it wasn’t just the Prince of Wales who got in on the Valentine’s Day festivities. Even their three children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis — gave their parents “handmade Valentine’s cards,” according to the outlet.

We cannot wait to see what the celebrities give each other this year! They definitely will have to try and top some of these stellar gifts! LOLz! Reactions? Which is your favorite celebrity Valentine’s Day present? Let us know in the comments (below).

