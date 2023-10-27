Kaitlyn Bristowe SLAMMED For Ditching Engagement Ring In Fiery Beyoncé Dance Video After Jason Tartick Split!

Kaitlyn Bristowe is channeling Beyoncé while getting over her breakup! But it’s not going as well for her…

On Wednesday, The Bachelorette alum shared a sexy video of herself performing a dance routine to Queen B’s Flawless, which included the song’s spoken word intro by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, which declared:

“Because I am female, I am expected to aspire to marriage. I am expected to make my life choices always keeping in mind that marriage is the most important.”

Considering she’s just two months out from her split from fiancé Jason Tartick, she was obviously sending a message — and it was made even more clear when she dramatically tossed away her engagement ring at the end. WATCH!

Oof!

Unfortunately for the reality star, the post was immediately flooded with hate comments as people took her ex’s side! She was BASHED for being “disrespectful,” ignorant, “unhappy,” and “toxic.” Yeesh! Not the response she was hoping for — or expecting considering she invoked Queen Bey! She returned to the ‘gram later in the day to clap back at the backlash, saying in her Story, per Us Weekly:

“A lot of you are missing the point … and it’s almost proving my point … That video was not meant to throw stones, fire shots, be mean to a specific person.”

The 38-year-old says she actually wanted the whole thing to be about “empowerment,” noting she likes to “do things through dance or music” to process her emotions, revealing:

“Women take the heat so much worse than men … I literally get comments all the time that I’m 38, I should be married or should have done this and my time is running out … I have so many big feelings and I think sometimes I have a hard time articulating them.”

So after trying to “make it clear” she meant no harm to Jason, she did admit she can be “a messy person and that’s OK.” Hah! In another video, she complained that apologizing was “going against” the initial message of her vid, pointing out, “I’m apologizing for standing up for what I believe in.”

She had a lot more to say on this when she ran into People at Thursday night’s Katie Maloney x Quickies event in El Lay, elaborating:

“People definitely took the wrong idea from it. And I think I knew they would take the wrong idea from it, but I didn’t know it would go that wrong — which, obviously, was not my intention. That’s why I put the captions on in my video, because I wanted people to really take in the message.”

The Off The Vine podcast host continued:

“The ring toss at the end was like a mic drop, not like an ‘F you’ because I do respect [Jason]. So, yeah, it was more of an empowerment video. I’ve always kind of pushed limits and done things my way, so that was just me being like, ‘Come on.'”

Speaking of pushing the limits and being messy AF…

Kaitlyn is 100% leaning into this drama with her Halloween costume! Addressing her failed engagement to Jason, which ended in August, and her first ex-fiancé, Shawn Booth, she said she’s thinking about being a “ringmaster” for the spooky holiday! She teased:

“You know what, I thought it would be funny to go as the Ringmaster since I’m on my second failed engagement. Just collecting rings at this point.”

LMFAO!

If fans hated the Bey video, they’re gonna throw a tantrum over the costume! Reactions?! Sound OFF (below)!

