Channing Tatum & Jenna Dewan ‘Don’t Hate Each Other’ Amid Multimillion Dollar Magic Mike Fight -- Really??

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan aren’t letting their Magic Mike legal battle cause too many hard feelings.

In the wake of their 2018 separation, the exes have had a difficult time agreeing on the financial side of things. With the Magic Mike franchise in particular, the “what’s mine is yours” line of thought has caused some pretty tense legal back and forth.

Jenna claims she introduced Channing to the choreographer he used for all three movies, and that he used “marital funds” to acquire the intellectual property. So, Jenna therefore wants “equal division.” However, The Lost City star, for his part, argues that he worked hard to expand the franchise into what it’s become now — a hit reality TV show in Finding Magic Mike AND a live show in Las Vegas. And since the two can’t come to a resolution on their own, they’ll be heading to court in December.

Needless to say, things are tricky between the exes. But they don’t actually harbor any ill will toward one another! Late last week, an insider told People:

“They have been coparenting and although the remaining money issues are frustrating, they don’t hate each other.”

The former spouses share 10-year-old daughter Everly. But they’ve both moved on romantically and would like to do so legally, as well:

“Both would like to get beyond these final issues. Each is in love with someone else and wants to move ahead.”

Channing is currently engaged to Zoë Kravitz, while Jenna is expecting her second child with partner Steve Kazee.

Well, we’re glad to hear the exes aren’t too mad at each other… or, at least, that’s the claim. But do you buy it?? Regardless, we hope to see things sorted out soon! Thoughts? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Images via NBC/YouTube & MEGA/WENN]