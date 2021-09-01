Channing Tatum & Zoë Kravitz Are 'Inseparable'! Inside Their Blossoming Romance!

Nothing like being in the throes of new romance!

The Internet has been absolutely delighted with the new relationship between Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz. We’ve all been watching from afar as they enjoy cute outings in New York City. And who isn’t tickled pink by the fact the Magic Mike star is following fan accounts dedicated to his new lady?

So what’s the scoop on the fledgling couple’s blossoming love?

Related: How Jenna Dewan Feels About Channing & Zoë Dating…

Well, word on the street is that they “continue to be inseparable” as they enjoy the city. A People insider shared:

“They spent the weekend in N.Y.C., strolled around the city, met up with friends and visited the Guggenheim Museum. They looked very happy. They have this cute and flirty chemistry.”

Wow! Sounds like a rom-com worthy montage right out of High Fidelity. Would they say New York is like a character in their love story? LOLz!

As for what Zoë digs about her muse (whom she first met on her directorial debut, P***y Island), an industry insider dished:

“Zoë thinks Channing has depth both as an actor and a person.”

You don’t have to take their word for it — in her own words, the Big Little Lies alum told Deadline back in June she wrote the part with the actor in mind because she “got the sense he’s a true feminist and I wanted to collaborate with someone who was clearly interested in exploring this subject matter.” He was clearly interested in more than that!

Related: Tom Holland Gushes Over Zendaya In Sweet Birthday Post! LOOK!

For his part, the 41-year-old gushed that the film was “liberating” and a chance to break the mold of his usual roles. He shared with the outlet:

“When Zoë called me about this, I was shocked. I didn’t know her. I’d watched her in movies, knew she produced High Fidelity and had seen that, but I didn’t know she was creating on a level like this, where she wanted to direct.”

Now that he does know her better, a source close to Jenna Dewan’s ex revealed:

“Channing likes that she is independent and outspoken as well as bright.”

The insider observed:

“They both like to work and be busy. Channing especially has a full plate with work and his daughter. Zoë loves her work and has a diversity of talents as well. It is an interesting match.”

Interesting indeed! Time will tell if those busy schedules work for or against Channing and Zoë’s budding relationship. In any case, we can’t wait to see more of this couple’s collaboration — both on and off screen.

[Image via WENN/Avalon]