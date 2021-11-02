Channing Tatum & Zoë Kravitz Show Off Their First Couples Costume From Halloween!

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz spent a spooky Halloween night together dressed as characters from Taxi Driver!

In snapshots shared to his Instagram Story on Monday, the actor showed off his gorgeous girlfriend dressed as Iris, originally played by Jodie Foster, from the 1976 film. He then snapped a few pics of himself as Robert De Niro’s Travis at what appeared to be a low-key party celebrating the fun holiday.

Ch-ch-check out their costumes (below).

And there’s more where that came from!

The Magic Mike star also uploaded a photo posing next to the 32-year-old actress, in which he donned a fake mohawk and blood-splattered camo jacket. Kravitz kept it chic in a crop top and red shorts.

The High Fidelity alum shared the snap (below) to her own IG feed — marking the first time she’s acknowledged her beau on social media since romance rumors first sparked in August. The duo, who have been working on the movie Pussy Island together, were also spotted holding hands in NYC a week before Halloween. Seems like they don’t mind making their relationship a little more public now!

Reactions?? They make a cute pair, don’t you think?

[Image via Channing Tatum/Instagram & Mario Mitsis/WENN]