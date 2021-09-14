Channing Tatum & Zoë Kravitz 'Didn't Take Their Hands Off Each Other' At Met Gala After-Party!

So do we finally officially for sure have a new couple alert, or what?!

Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum didn’t walk the red carpet together at the Met Gala, but according to insiders who saw what went down during and after the big event, it sounds like they still got plenty close to each other!

This isn’t the first time in the recent past that we’ve wondered about these two as a potential item, too, so… consider us on the edge of our seats for this one!

So first off, remember what we all know: Kravitz turned heads completely on the Met Gala red carpet on Monday night, stunning in a sparkly crystal shell dress by Saint Laurent. Tatum held his own, too, looking fine AF with his hyper-masculine hunky body. LOLz!

Seriously, though, we’ve been hearing rumors of these two getting together for quite a while now, and apparently it all came to a head on Monday night! An eyewitness told ET that the 41-year-old Tatum and the 32-year-old Kravitz were “holding hands” inside at the event, with the Magic Mike star even going so far as to “pull a chair out” for her and help Zoë get seated for the evening. That’s very gentlemanly of him, of course, but it’s what happened next that really makes us wonder!

After being spotted by eyewitnesses leaving the event together (!!!), Channing and Zoë apparently showed up at Alicia Keys‘ Cincoro Tequila-sponsored after party, where an onlooker claimed that they “did not take their hands off each other.” The star-studded party included the likes of Michael Jordan, Leonardo DiCaprio, Queen Latifah, Elon Musk, Ciara, Timbaland, and more — but the Tatum-Kravitz combo was nevertheless the one that turned heads!

This relationship has come a long way in the last few months — at least publicly speaking, of course, as neither one has confirmed anything doing — but behind the scenes, sources keep saying good things about the duo.

You’ll recall that last month after a romantic-looking bike ride together, a source said the pair was “having so much fun” and added:

“They like each other and things are easy and natural between them. They’re cute together. They’ve enjoyed being out and about together.”

Apparently they like being all over each other at Met Gala after-parties, too! Ha!

Jokes aside, this is great to hear, isn’t it?! Could these two be priming the pump for a big public announcement soon, or what?! What’s on deck here, anyways??

Sound OFF with your take on Channing and Zoë down in the comments (below), Perezcious readers!

