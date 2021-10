While salsa is not popular in Spanish language music these days – we are SO HAPPY that some artists are still keeping the genre alive!

Charlie Cruz‘s Pa Que Enamorarse is that classic live band sound. Percussive. Hip-shaking. Piano-tingling. Horns and all!

This song is new, but it brings back such happy memories for Latinos! It’s instantly pleasing!!!

Check it out above!

Then CLICK HERE to listen to more music from Charlie Cruz!