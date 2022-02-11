Charlie Day & Wife Mary Elizabeth Ellis Pretended They Were Siblings & MADE OUT During Audition!

Charlie Day and Mary Elizbeth Ellis are very dedicated to their craft. LOLz!

The couple has frequently worked together over the years, co-starring as Charlie and his beloved The Waitress on It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia. But sometimes they had to go the extra mile to get parts together…

Related: Bored Art Gallery Security Guard Doodled On MILLION DOLLAR Painting!

While on The Kelly Clarkson Show Thursday, Charlie revealed that in order to land their roles as siblings on Reno 911!, they decided to embody their characters for the audition. How so? Well, the 46-year-old actor shared that the pair actually pretended to be brother and sister FOR REAL to those doing the casting. And then they started making out in front of everyone during the audition! He recalled:

“We auditioned together for an episode of Reno 911! and they used to do improvised auditions. So Mary Elizabeth and I went into the audition and told them we were brother and sister, and then we started making out in the audition. And they were like, ‘Oh my god! … We have to cast them!’”

As we said, they sure were dedicated! LOLz! Kelly Clarkson, who looked completely shocked by the confession, then added:

“That’s amazing, oh my gosh. That could have gone either way. It was a gamble.”

That’s for sure! The Horrible Bosses star also touched what it’s like to work with his bride — and have her character constantly being “mean” to him on Always Sunny, saying:

“I feel a certain amount of pressure if we’re in the writers’ room and no storylines have popped up for her character. I’m like, ‘I can’t go home and tell her this,’ But it’s also a blast, but she’s very mean to me on the show. She really enjoys it. I think that’s also healthy.”

There must never be a dull moment for the two in this marriage, huh! Ch-ch-check out the interview (below):

[Image via The Kelly Clarkson Show/YouTube, Charlie Day/Instagram]