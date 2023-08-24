Listen To This: Tell Your Mom And Your Sister!

History will be very kind to Charlie Puth!
He is one of the most talented singer and songwriters of his generation. And he’s a producer too! He does it all!
AND – he’s always reinventing!
We LOVE that his sound evolves and he always keeps it exciting!
His new single, Lipstick, is some fuzzy and sexy R&B.
He’s 31 and horny!
And so are we – for this song!
Check it out above!
