Fans Believe Angelina Jolie's New Middle Finger Tattoos Are A 'F**k You' To Brad Pitt!

Is Angelina Jolie sending a message to her ex-husband, Brad Pitt, through her new ink? That’s what fans seem to think!

Mr. K – who works at the Bang Bang shop in New York City – took to Instagram this week to reveal the 48-year-old actress got some tattoos on both middle fingers. What are the new tatts, you may ask? It’s a bit of a mystery because the artist completely blurred out the design! Mr. K did not even give a hint in the caption — instead, he asked everyone to make some guesses about what the artwork could be:

“@angelinajolie Still can’t believe that I actually grabbed her hand and tattooed her. Guess what she got on her palm? #angelinajolie #mrktattoo”

Well, ask and you shall receive! Many people took to the comments section to offer their theories. And the most popular guess? Well, a good amount of people believed it had something to do with Brad! One person even suggested that it says, “F**k. Brad.”

People are running with the Brad-themed tattoos due to the former couple’s tumultuous divorce. They’ve been battling it out in court for years regarding the custody of their five minor children and winery. Obviously, Angelina is not on good terms with the 59-year-old actor. But would she get a tattoo to represent her disdain for Brad? According to Mr. K, no! He later took to the comments to insist the tattoos were “NOTHING related with Brad Pitt.” Sorry to disappoint Angelina fans! Mr. K then teased that he would post the “actual tattoo photo very soon.” We cannot wait to see it!

