Wait A Minute, Is Charlize Theron Dating One Of Halle Berry’s Exes?!

Well, well, well! It sounds like Charlize Theron is having some fun with none other than one of Halle Berry‘s exes!

Who might this man be, you may ask? According to a new report from Us Weekly, the 46-year-old actress supposedly “has been hooking up with Gabriel Aubry.” What?! As you may know, the 45-year-old model was involved with Halle for about five years, during which the former couple welcomed their now 14-year-old daughter Nahla. Meanwhile, Charlize has two daughters, 10-year-old Jackson and 8-year-old August, whom she adopted in 2012 and 2015.

However, it sounds like Charlize and Gabriel are still taking things slow. The insider told the outlet that the two are “very casual and enjoying each other,” adding:

“It’s nothing serious.”

In case you didn’t know, Charlize and Gabriel actually go way back. The pair were previously linked after they were photographed together in 2017, but the Atomic Blonde star later shut down the rumors during an interview on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in July 2017. She said at the time:

“I’ve never met him. I met him for, like, three seconds. Like, passing I was just like, ‘Hi!’ because our kids go to the same school.”

Perhaps, they have since gotten to know each other more after connecting during one of their kid’s school events? Charlize has not been romantically linked to anyone since her last serious relationship with Sean Penn before they split in 2015 after more than a year of dating. During an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show in 2020, she shared:

“It is strange for people to kind of wrap their heads around it. I’ve been on a few dates, but I haven’t dated anybody for over five years.”

While Charlize has been willing to get back out in the dating world and meet new people, she’s also happy with her life and only wants someone who can positively add to it:

“I mean, I’m open when friends of mine are like, ‘You should go on a date,’ [or] ‘You should meet this guy.’ But I feel like I’m in a place in my life where you’ve gotta come with a lot of game. … The kind of game that’s like – my life is really good, so you better be able to bring that and maybe better. Because I just won’t accept anything less.”

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Are you surprised by Charlize and Gabriel’s fling? Drop your thoughts on this potential new couple in the comments (below)!

