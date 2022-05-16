Inside Eiza González & Jason Momoa's Budding Relationship!

Jason Momoa and Eiza González’s relationship is off to a strong start, but how serious are they?!

A source is now opening up about the new couple, telling People all about how the Ambulance actress is feeling about Aquaman just days after reports confirmed that the duo is dating! According to the insider, she really “likes [Momoa’s] attention and laid-back vibes.” Cute! Though who could resist that?!

Just because they’re feeling each other, though, doesn’t mean that they’ve gotten that serious just yet. In fact, this whole romance is in its early stages with Eiza focused on “having fun” and not much else romantically (at least for now), the confidant added:

“She isn’t necessarily looking for a boyfriend though. She is having fun, but is also very busy with her career.”

All this comes just days after multiple sources confirmed that the performers have taken a liking to each other. As Perezcious readers know, the 42-year-old split from his partner of 20 years, Lisa Bonet, in January, making this his first relationship since that heartbreaking breakup. It doesn’t sound like González’s focus on her career will be a problem considering Jason’s doing the same thing, an insider told People on Saturday:

“They are dating. He cares about her. He’s in a great place, working on Fast X.”

Another source added:

“They’re both busy with work but are having fun together. It’s nothing serious yet.”

It’s unclear when they started dating, but Jason did make an appearance at the 32-year-old’s film premiere for Ambulance last month. Interestingly, he was actually caught on the red carpet denying rumors about another entirely different relationship!

The event was just after Vanity Fair’s 2022 Academy Awards after-party in March during which the leading man was photographed getting cozy with Kate Beckinsale. She was even wearing his jacket! As to be expected, the internet went crazy over the possible couple, but shortly after, the dad of two told Extra:

“It was cray. Everyone is like, ‘Are you dating?’ No, no, it was chivalry, the woman was cold. She is very nice, I was being very nice, just being a gentleman. … Now, I am not giving my coat to anyone.”

Hah! Makes even more sense why he would be so adamant to shut down those rumors while heading into the event — he didn’t want the leading lady to get the wrong idea! LOLz!

Nice to know things are already going so well between these two! Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Are you shipping this couple?? Let us know (below)!

