Cher Explains Why She Likes To Date MUCH Younger Men!

Why does Cher date much younger men? Men her age can’t seem to handle her, apparently!

During an interview on The Jennifer Hudson Show, the 77-year-old music icon opened up about her dating life, including her penchant for romancing guys half her age. And she gave two super honest reasons why she doesn’t go for men around her age! Cher said the older ones are either dead or afraid to “approach” her:

“The reason I got with younger men is because men my age are older…now they’re all dead. But before, they were all just terrified to approach me, and younger men were the only ones.”

When Jennifer noted younger guys are “bold” usually, Cher agreed. She also added:

“Yeah, and raised by women like me.”

Of course, Cher has a long dating history. She married Sonny Bono and Gregg Allman in the past. Previously, the singer was linked to Warren Beatty, Gene Simmons, and Tom Cruise. Oof. Now, the Mamma Mia star is dating 38-year-old Alexander “AE” Edwards. Despite their almost 40-year age difference, those two seem super happy together! But one fellow star she never gave a relationship a shot with? Elvis Presley. In fact, Cher admitted to Jennifer Hudson she turned him down once:

“I was nervous and I knew of the people around him, and it wasn’t that they were bad people, it was just that I was nervous of his reputation. I mean, I’m really shy when I’m not working and kinda shy around men.”

No wonder why she likes that the younger men! They are brave enough to make the first move on her in comparison to guys her age at least! Watch the interview (below):

[Image via MEGA/WENN, The Jennifer Hudson Show/YouTube]