Cher Takes Her Mind Off Son’s Conservatorship Drama In Steamy Pic With Much-Younger BF Alexander ‘A.E.’ Edwards!

Cher is leaning on her much-younger boyfriend amid all her legal drama with her son… Literally!

While the 77-year-old may be attempting to gain conservatorship control over her son Elijah Blue Allman, she ain’t forgetting about her love life! On Friday, the Believe songstress took to X (Twitter) with a steamy pic of her and her 38-year-old BF Alexander “A.E.” Edwards to remind us all that she’s still got that romantic spark in her!

Related: Kanye West Gushes Over ‘Beautiful’ Wife Bianca Censori In Birthday Tribute!

In the photo, the Moonstruck star straddled the younger man while sporting a platinum blonde updo, a black long sleeve v-neck, and patterned pants. She intimately held A.E.’s chin as she gazed upon his own platinum buzz cut, stylish sunglasses, multicolored jacket, and jeans. She captioned the pic:

“Love is Love”

See (below):

Okaaaay, Cher!

She’s addressed their age gap in the past, but it looks like she’s really got the love bug — and doesn’t care who complains!

As we noted, the If I Could Turn Back Time singer has been in the midst of a legal request to be made her 47-year-old son’s conservator. She claimed he struggles with “severe mental health and substance abuse issues.” However, Elijah hit back claiming he’s 90 days sober and doesn’t need to be in a conservatorship — and a judge denied Cher’s requests. But the legal battle isn’t over quite yet, as another hearing is scheduled for the end of the month.

In the meantime, it looks like A.E. is helping her ease her mind!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via NBC/YouTube, & Alexander Edwards & Marieangela King/Instagram]