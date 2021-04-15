Chet Hanks’s Ex-Girlfriend Sues Him For $1 Million Over Alleged Abuse -- More Details Of Their Violent Altercation

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Chet Hanks’s ex, Kiana Parker, is now suing him for domestic abuse.

Previously, it was revealed that Kiana had been granted a restraining order against Chet after video of a violent altercation between the pair was leaked. For his part, the rapper filed a lawsuit against her for theft, assault, conversion and battery, accusing the mother of two of stealing money to pay for travel expenses and rent.

In a press conference on Tuesday, Kiana’s legal team described the relationship as “an ever-escalating pattern of domestic abuse” by a man who “mentally and physically and psychologically battered, Kiana Parker.”

Her lawyer D’Angelo Lowe stated:

“If this were a Black man that committed these same violent acts towards a white woman or a Black woman, for that matter, Chet Hanks would’ve been charged right now. Instead he has not been charged and has made a mockery of Black women in the criminal justice system by proclaiming that it’s going to be a ‘white boy summer’ and a ‘Black queen summer’ while knowing he mentally and physically abused a Black queen. We want justice for Kianna [sic] Parker.”

In the lawsuit, Kiana detailed multiple instances of abuse, including an October 2020 event in New Orleans, where Chet was filming Your Honor. She claimed that during an argument, he “grabbed me by my wrist forcefully pulled me into him telling me we were going back to the [hotel] room,” where he later “became aggressive and hostile about what transpired earlier,” according to The Daily Beast.

The court documents read:

“He started harassing me verbally and forcefully shoving me, telling me, ‘I would not disrespect him, he was in control, he would not allow what happened with his mom and dad’s relationship to happen to ours,’ and other things.”

What happened with his mom and dad’s relationship?! As far as we know, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are still going strong after 30+ years of marriage, so what could he be referring to??? For the record, Kiana’s lawyers claimed they tried to contact Tom and Rita “multiple times” earlier this year, but they “never responded,” per The Daily Beast.

Kiana’s account continued:

“I got emotional, stated I was leaving, and he grabbed me forcefully by my right arm, causing me pain and I began to flail. He would not let go of me and the tables were knocked over during the struggle. Once I was able to get away, he threw a bottle at me. The room was a mess, I grabbed my backpack that had a few personal items in it and tried to leave the room, but he would not let me and began to grab me and drag me away from the door.”

The filing alleged that the 30-year-old went on to make threats like jumping off the balcony, telling her that she “wasn’t s**t” and was a “ghetto black bitch.” At the time, she covered for him with hotel security because she didn’t want to “tarnish” his brand.

In another incident in December 2020, Kiana claimed she hid his gun after he threatened to “blow her brains out” and said he “‘didn’t want to live and would blow his brains out’ as well.” The filing also describes the January altercation that was caught on video. In her telling, the actor became aggravated when she showed up to his house with movers. She recalled:

“[Chet] started following me around the house, standing in front me, questioning me, intentionally brushing against me and bumping me, overall being hostile as if he was intentionally trying to start a dispute. While I was packing up the kitchen, Chet came in and put his hand on a knife that was laying on the countertop… he began to come towards me, and I picked up a pot and swung it in the air in front of me and dropped it and started to run away towards the door. He rushed after me and grabbed me by my wrist. I pulled and was able to get away and run out of the house. He became even angrier and made somewhat of a growling noise while chasing after me.”

The affidavit stated:

“Hanks kicked Parker’s legs and caused her to fall as he dragged her across the pavement. Hanks was pulling Parker by her right arm. Parker felt that her arm was coming in and out of place.”

Kiana alleged that she called police when Chet left to search for his gun, though he allegedly left the scene when he couldn’t find it.

His legal team has denied Kiana’s allegations, calling her claims “false, fabricated and fictional” and stating that “the undisputed video tells the whole story.” It’s unclear whether there’s more to the video than what was obtained by TMZ, because while it is damning, it does not seem to paint a complete picture of the events that transpired.

Meanwhile, Chet has called the story “a vicious attempt to extort money from me and assassinate my character” on social media, and encouraged fans not to believe the “#FAKENEWS” while promoting his dubious new music video for White Boy Summer.

