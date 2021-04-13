Jake Paul Releases Statement On Sexual Assault Allegations Made By TikTok Star Justine Paradise

Jake Paul is denying the sexual assault allegations made by TikTok star Justine Paradise.

The creative came forward Friday to claim the YouTuber had forced her to have oral s*x with him in 2019 and “didn’t ask for consent.” Now, the professional boxer and his legal team are speaking out.

First, on behalf of Logan Paul’s brother, Daniel E. Gardenswartz released a statement to TMZ Sports Tuesday, explaining:

“Our client is aware of the recent allegation against him. While others have already begun to debunk the claim alleged against him, our client categorically denies the allegation and has every intention of aggressively disproving it and pursuing legal action against those responsible for the defamation of his character.”

The legal professional added:

“Our client believes that any false allegations diminish the credibility of those who have truly been victims of misconduct.”

Well, that notion is definitely true. Nobody should ever make false accusations! Of course, nobody should ever deny accusations made against them if in fact they’re true… so who’s telling the truth here?

Minutes later, the star uploaded his own reflection on the viral claims, writing a lengthy post detailing how he plans to “fight this to the end to prove my innocence.” Shared on Twitter, it read:

“Sexual assault accusations aren’t something that I, or anyone should ever take lightly, but to be crystal clear, this claim made against me is 100% false. Not only have I never had any sexual relationship with this individual, but this claim is solely a manufactured accusation and a blatant attempt for attention during a highly visible fight week. Make no mistake, I plan on pursuing this defamation of character case to the fullest extent of the law. There are irreparable damages from these types of accusations, and more importantly, false allegations of this nature diminish those who have truly been victims of misconduct. Again, this individual is directly using the action from her social media posts and video to promote her adult content website and Amazon shopping list — designed for people to buy her gifts. These allegations come conveniently for her, almost 2 years after the alleged incidence and a the week of my fight (of course).”

The 24-year-old, who is preparing to get in the ring against UFC star Ben Askren, goes on to further explain why he could not have committed the alleged assault because of his “respect” for women, adding:

“At the time of her story I was in a relationship, and as someone who was a momma’s boy growing up, I respect women and mothers more than anything. I most certainly have never laid a finger on a girl without their consent. I will fight this to the end to prove my innocence. This isn’t the first preposterous allegation made against me in my career and it most likely won’t be the last. As someone who has lived in the spotlight since the age of 16, dealing with liars, fake news, and false accusations unfortunately is part of this job. I won’t back down from it and years from now my character as an individual will show and shine through these dark times.”

These final remarks hark back to his legal team’s initial statement.

Wow…

Clearly, Justine is not getting the “apology” she desired after making these accusations. And it looks like she could be facing a lengthy legal battle with her alleged abuser. Yikes.

