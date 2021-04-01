Chet Hanks' Girlfriend Granted Restraining Order Against Him Following Bloody Breakup Altercation

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Chet Hanks’ breakup has gotten alarmingly messy.

As we reported, the son of Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson got into a violent altercation with his then-girlfriend Kiana Parker in January, which the 30-year-old claimed started after he found her stealing his money.

The two went on to take legal action against each other: Hanks filed a lawsuit towards Parker for assault and battery, theft, and return of the money she allegedly took from him, while Parker accused him of repeated violence and filed a restraining order against the Your Honor actor.

Well, it looks like a Fort Bend County judge is siding with Parker, as her request for a protective order against Hanks was granted. Stating that “there is a clear and present danger” that Hanks will commit family violence “again,” the order said:

“The Court finds that family violence has occurred, was committed by Chester Marlon Hanks, and there is a clear and present danger that family violence committed by Chester Marlon Hanks is likely to occur again in the future unless restrained by the Court.”

If he violates the protective order, Chet faces a fine and up to six months in jail. The order prohibits him from communicating with Parker, going near her, and possessing a firearm, among other things.

In his lawsuit against her, Hanks’ attorney said he ended the relationship in January after learning that Parker “fraudulently made charges to his debit card,” totaling more than $5,000. The suit alleges that the following day, Parker “brought three menacing large men” to their Sugar Land rental home and “smashed (Hanks) over the face with (a) pot and cut him with (a kitchen) knife,” causing him to bleed “profusely.”

Parker described a different version of events in her protective order request, however, claiming that the men were helping her move out and that she was the victim of physical and verbal abuse by Hanks that day, and many times before then.

In an affidavit, she claimed Hanks “pushed [her] against the cars and wrestled [her] around the cars” outside their Sugar Land home that day in January “while dragging [her] across the pavement,” adding:

“I was screaming and asking for help.”

A bystander called Sugar Land police, who arrived at the scene and saw that Parker “suffered visible injuries to her elbow and arm,” according to the police report.

Sugar Land PD later charged Chet with assault family violence, which was submitted to the Fort Bend County District Attorney’s Office. However, the Fort Bend County DA’s office did not accept charges against Hanks.

Hanks’ attorney, Marty Singer, called Parker’s claims “completely false, fabricated and fictional,” saying in a statement:

“The day after Chet Hanks confronted Kiana Parker about stealing money from his credit card, while Ms. Parker was accompanied by a huge male carrying a gun, she viciously attacked Chet with a knife, which caused him to profusely bleed. It is all on video and the undisputed video tells the whole story.”

Which side do U think is painting a more accurate picture of what really happened, Perezcious readers?

