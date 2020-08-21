RuPaul’s Drag Race Queen Chi Chi DeVayne Dead At 34

Such sad news.

Zavion Davenport, also known as drag queen Chi Chi DeVayne, passed away on Thursday morning. The television personality had been admitted to the hospital with pneumonia earlier this week. She was 34 years old.

The performer rose to prominence as a contestant on season 8 of Ru Paul’s Drag Race, where she placed 4th. She later returned to the show for the third season of All Stars. She had previously been hospitalized for suspected kidney failure in July, for which she had undergone dialysis.

DeVayne’s family announced her passing in a statement, sharing:

“His final words to his family and fans, ‘Never give up!'”

RuPaul also released a statement on Chi Chi’s passing, saying:

“I am heartbroken to learn of the passing of Chi Chi DeVayne. I am so grateful that we got to experience her kind and beautiful soul. She will be dearly missed, but never forgotten. May her generous and loving spirit shine down on us all. On behalf of VH1, World of Wonder and the cast and crew of RuPaul’s Drag Race, I extend my deepest sympathy – from our family to hers.”

Many other queens in the community shared condolences and remembrances of Chi Chi. Season 8 winner Bob the Drag Queen posted several pictures of DeVayne to Instagram, including one with the caption, “I’m truly devastated.” while A Star Is Born star Shangela posted on her own page:

“Our @chichidevayneofficial ???? You were an Angel here on Earth. And you will forever be an Angel in my heart. So young and you fought to the very end, sister. I don’t know what more to say … you spread so much JOY. Everyone please don’t take this life for granted and remember to say I love you.”

Season 10 competitor The Vixen posted on Twitter:

“When I first saw Chichi on tv it made me believe that one day I could be there too. I first met her as a fan and I burst into tears. She hugged me, then we smoked! ???? We’ve traveled together a lot since then. it’s an honor to call her sister. Zavion will forever be missed.???? I remember making such a big deal about bringing her onstage. I just wanted her to feel the love that so many have for her. She’s incredibly humble & deserves more than the world gave her. I’m glad she’s free from pain. I hope she feels the love today. Rest In Peace sister…”

This is such a tragedy. We will be keeping Chi Chi and her family in our thoughts.

See more reactions from the drag community (below):

Im so num right now my heart is broken into peaces.. I couldnt even got see her. ???????? I love you always chichi. My dancing angel.. — Kennedy Davenport The Dancing Diva of Texas (@kennedyddoftx) August 20, 2020

The ORIGINAL Unconventional Materials Queen. pic.twitter.com/j5FhTv7Oj9 — The Vixen (@TheVixensworld) August 20, 2020

I’m literally so devastated and sick to my stomach. Wake me up when it’s all over ???? — Shea Couleé (@SheaCoulee) August 20, 2020

I just wanted to share a moment of her where she was laughing. I know we’re all mourning but she is at peace now and we will feel her laughter and beautifully positive vibrations as her spirit and soul finds solace ???? — AJA ???????????? (@ajaqueen) August 20, 2020

❤️ Chi Chi was truly one of the most supportive queens. Please keep her family and friends in your thoughts, and try to work towards being the symbol of kindness that she exemplified for so many. We all love you and will miss you. pic.twitter.com/pOLjEN5pPJ — Aquaria ???? (@aquariaofficial) August 20, 2020

Rest In Peace to one of the most beautiful queens to hit the @RuPaulsDragRace franchise ❤️ love you Chi Chi! pic.twitter.com/iC31NqTJWI — hi it’s me priyanka (@thequeenpri) August 20, 2020

