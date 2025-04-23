Child Star Sophie Nyweide Was PREGNANT When She Was Found Dead -- Shocking New Details...

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

This was an update we didn’t expect. Oh god.

The death of child star Sophie Nyweide just keeps getting more tragic the more we learn.

In the obituary her family posted, there were hints at horrible trauma the 24-year-old experienced in her short life — references to “therapists, law enforcement officers and others who tried to help her,” something about “being taken advantage of,” her art projects being “roadmaps of her struggles and traumas.” The obit also provided a link to donate to RAINN, the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network. Sinister stuff.

We then learned from the Bennington Police Department in Vermont that Sophie was found dead on a riverbank in the early morning of April 14. The Noah actress had apparently been hanging out with others there, under a makeshift shelter made from fallen tree branches. It was a spot near the local high school — and her mother, actress Shelly Gibson, confirmed she “was using drugs.” The police haven’t yet ruled out foul play as autopsy and toxicology results are still pending. No cause of death has been determined.

But The US Sun did get hold of the death certificate. While it doesn’t answer any questions, it does raise a hell of a lot more. Per the outlet, the document says Sophie was “pregnant at the time of death.” They double checked the shocking detail with the Vermont Department of Health, who confirmed, “This individual was pregnant at the time of death.”

No. Oh no.

Was she using drugs while pregnant? The man she was with, the one police said was NOT a person of interest — was that the father? We’re reeling.

Ugh, this is even more devastating. We didn’t think that was possible.

The US Sun also reports the death certificate showed the autopsy has already been completed — and Sophie has since been cremated. She’s to be mourned at a service in Burlington, Vermont, though the date has not been revealed. Oof.

If you or someone you know is experiencing substance abuse, help is available. Consider checking out the resources SAMHSA provides at https://www.samhsa.gov/find-help/national-helpline or check out StartYourRecovery.org

