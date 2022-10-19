Chris Colfer Says Glee ‘Drama’ Is Too ‘Painful’ To Dwell On Following Lea Michele Shade

Chris Colfer may have some juicy Glee tea for us! But will he spill?

As y’all have likely heard by now, the 32-year-old shaded his former co-star Lea Michele in a MAJOR way last week while on the Michelle Collins Show. Basically, Collins asked him if he’d be going to see Lea in her new Broadway play Funny Girl while he was in town, and he sassily responded:

“Oh, no. Are you seeing Funny Girl? … Um. My day suddenly just got so full.”

The host then attempted to clarify what exactly he meant by that, asking:

“So you’re not seeing it is what I’m guessing?”

To which he responded:

“No, I can be triggered at home.”

Yow! Pretty bold stuff. Some members of the Glee cast have been totally open about how Lea was on set, but Chris is sticking to the shade with hints and jabs. This week he explained why he’s hesitant to step foot in the past…

While celebrating the 10th anniversary of his New York Times bestselling Land of the Stories series on KTLA 5 Morning News Tuesday, he provided some more context to his shade:

“I think there is a lot about my time on Glee that I would love to discuss in detail. Not just about the drama everyone knows about but also my time on the show and what it was like to be an out teenager in this industry, back then.”

Well, he already proved he has the chops as a writer, so was this a hint that a Glee tell-all is in the works? With all that hot diva goss? Not any time soon. He explained:

“I’ve had many opportunities to do it and I just feel like my books are doing so well and I’m making so many families happy right now. So, why go back and relive some painful memories?”

He explained when he first began his writing journey, he didn’t think anyone would want to hear what he had to say, and he “just did it for my own mental health to just get the story out of my mind.” But now with “10 million” books sold, the people have spoken!

Damn his well-earned success, we really want that Glee book now, LOLz! But we get it — that’s totally fair to not want to revisit such a “painful” time of his life. Though just pointing out how painful it was is kind of telling in itself, n’est-ce pas?

