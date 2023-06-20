Got A Tip?

Chris Hemsworth

Chris Hemsworth Doesn't Want His Daughter Acting After Role In Thor 4??

Chris Hemsworth isn’t too keen on his daughter returning to the silver screen anytime soon.

If you watched 2022’s Thor: Love and Thunder, the fourth entry in the Norse god’s epic, galaxy-trotting franchise, you probably remember seeing the actor’s 11-year-old daughter India Rose in the blockbuster. She was quite the little scene stealer, and the ending set up the possibility for the father-daughter duo to return in full force in a sequel. See (below):

However, if it’s up to Chris, you shouldn’t get your hopes up.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight while on the red carpet for Netflix‘s Tudum: A Global Fan Event in Brazil Monday, the 39-year-old reflected on his time sharing the screen with his little one:

“You know, that was originally supposed to be just a super quick little moment in the film, and then the character expanded due to the story changing. I said, ‘Oh, do you want to do some dialog in the film?’ And she’s like, ‘Yeah, cool!’ And she was a pro and loved it.”

Sounds like she’s a natural! However, the protective father would rather have his little girl prioritize being a kid over jumping into the limelight:

“But I want her to have a childhood and I think so does she.”

He added that when she’s older “if she’s keen to do more things,” he’ll be there to support her, but for now being a kid should be her main focus:

“But I said, ‘There’s plenty of time, sweety. Go to school, horse ride, have fun, be a kid. Because once the train moves, it’s pretty hard to get off, and you miss a lot of things.’”

What a good dad! Show ’em how it’s done, Chris! We know he won’t be a stage dad, at least!

The actor himself is also seemingly taking a step back from acting, or at least acting nearly as much, after discovering his increased risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease. He discovered the shocking news while filming his Disney+ docuseries Limitless.

Hey, maybe if they’re both stepping back, they can use the time to brainstorm a few ideas for a NEW father-daughter flick they can take on in a few years! Maybe a nice comedy that has nothing to do with magical god powers?

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via Disney/YouTube & MEGA/WENN]

Jun 20, 2023 13:04pm PDT

