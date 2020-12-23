Chris Pratt Says The Best Chris Debate Is Over -- With Hilarious Results!

This battle is finally over — at least Chris Pratt seems to think so.

ICYMI, a viral meme broke out on Twitter back in October over which Hollywood “Chris” is the worst after producer Amy Berg posted images of him, Chris Pine, Chris Evans, and Chris Hemsworth, asking users to get rid of one. At the time, many people were quick to vote for the Jurassic World star, with some fans citing his political and Hillsong Church affiliations as the reason.

This led his Avengers co-stars Robert Downey Jr. and Mark Ruffalo to come to his defense. The Hulk actor took to Twitter, writing:

“You all, @prattprattpratt is as solid a man there is. I know him personally, and instead of casting aspersions, look at how he lives his life. He is just not overtly political as a rule. This is a distraction. Let’s keep our eyes on the prize, friends. We are so close now.”

The Guardians of the Galaxy leading man had remained silent about the backlash… until now. In an Instagram Story on Monday, Pratt finally acknowledged the Chris debate while talking about his successful involvement in the AGBO Superhero League, a star-studded fantasy football league for charity that also includes Evans and Hemsworth. The 41-year-old revealed:

“I made it into the finals! I’m in the finals! How did this happen? It’s a 14-man league. I had 14th draft pick. You know how hard that is? I was last. It was very traumatic. Anyone who’s been picked last know how that feels. But somehow I was in, like, 10th place after the draft, and like eighth place after the season.”

He continued, jokingly saying he had some tough competition to beat before reaching his victory.

“I snuck two very, very close victories off, the most recent against Chris Evans. He had beat Chris Hemsworth last week, so I guess we can finally put an end to that debate. Who’s the better Chris? It’s one of them. I do have them in body fat content, though. So, I am more buoyant. Take that, gang.”

Ha! We appreciate he still has a sense of humor about the whole thing!

But most importantly, Star-Lord was excited to have raised so much money for his charity, Special Olympics Washington. Pratt said:

“The great news is, by being in the finals, I have already earned an extra $80,000 for Special Olympics Washington. If I win, it’ll be $150,000. So, I’m going to try to win this coming weekend. Stay tuned. I’ll try to win, and if I don’t win I’ll be brave in the attempt as the model says. God bless you and go Hawks.”

For those wondering, Hemsworth’s charity of choice was the Australian Childhood Foundation and Evans, like always, was playing to support Christopher’s Haven. What’s a little friendly competition for the greater good? And it finally seems like the Everwood alum is down to be part of the joke, too!

Watch his full defense, re-posted to the AGBO League IG page (below)!

