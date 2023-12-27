Inside Chrishell Stause's Aussie Christmas With G Flip!

Chrishell Stause had Christmas down under this year!

On Sunday, the Selling Sunset star took to Instagram to share some sweet pics from her holiday celebrations! In the carousel of photos, the 42-year-old looked as happy as could be while she posed next to her partner G Flip. She wrote in the caption:

“MERRY CHRISTMAS! It’s Christmas here in Australia Hope you guys have the best holidays-sending so much love to you & yours! “

The pics included snapshots of G and Chrishell standing in front of a decked out Christmas tree. The actress wore a long sleeve red top with a matching mermaid-style floor length skirt. Her partner donned a suit complete with a sparkly poinsettia boutonnière. The musician’s mom Lisa Kempton even joined in for a photo! Love!

During their Christmas celebrations, the singer performed to raise money for Vision Australia in the Carols by Candlelight event:

“Happy they raised so much last night for this great charity @carolsbycandlelight_aus @visionaustralia “

The charity is a non-profit which provides services for people with blindness or low vision — so G was giving back during the holidays! Chrishell even proudly posted a video of her spouse’s performance.

Ch-ch-check out the festive post (below):

Looks like they had an absolutely marvelous weekend celebrating the most wonderful time of the year! Reactions, Perezcious readers?

[Image via Chrishell Stause/Instagram]