Parasite Actor Lee Sun-kyun Found Dead Amid Drug Use Investigation

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Acclaimed actor Lee Sun-kyun has sadly passed away at just 48.

According to authorities in Seoul via a statement obtained by CNN, the Parasite star’s death comes amid an investigation into illegal drug use. Police reportedly received a missing person report from Lee’s manager on their hotline, and the performer was later found dead in his car on Wednesday. The cause of death is “presumed to be suicide,” per the report. So, so sad.

Police from Incheon confirmed that the leading man had been questioned three times since October as part of a drug investigation, including most recently on December 23 — which was this past Saturday. He was held in custody for 19 hours and released the next day. Throughout the lengthy investigation, Lee took several drug tests, all of which came back negative. Per Page Six, Lee had been questioned for his alleged use of marijuana, ketamine, and other illicit substances, all of which he denied.

Considering the country has some of the strictest drug laws in the world — including charging people for taking drugs abroad, among other things — the case was very serious. It even caused the All About My Wife alum to be axed from the upcoming dark comedy No Way Out mid-filming after the investigation began two months ago, although the film’s producer, Studio X+U, simply blamed the firing on “an unfortunate incident,” Page Six revealed.

Per CNN, Lee claimed he was tricked into using drugs and then blackmailed by the same person. Local outlet Yonhap News Agency reporting the alleged blackmailer was a hostess employed by a high-end bar. Lee supposedly went to the hostess’ residence on Saturday, where he allegedly unknowingly consumed drugs. CNN added that he filed a lawsuit against the alleged blackmailer, per police, who noted they received a tip about his alleged drug use before he filed his suit. One man and a woman have also been arrested in connection to the investigation. The outlet added that on Tuesday, the 26th, Lee asked authorities (through his lawyers) to conduct a polygraph test of himself and two others who were apprehended by cops. But it does not seem like they had time to conduct these before his death.

Seoul authorities revealed his family did not want an autopsy to be conducted, CNN reported. Meanwhile, Page Six noted the My Mister star allegedly had a charcoal briquette next to him in the vehicle where he was discovered, possibly suggesting he could have died from carbon monoxide poisoning.

His loved ones will now grieve his loss in a funeral held “quietly” for family and colleagues, Yonhap reported on Wednesday. That outlet shared a statement that his agency Hodu & U Entertainment expressed:

“Actor Lee Sun-kyun passed away today. There is no way to contain the sorrow and devastated feelings. […] Please refrain from spreading false information based on speculation or assumption.”

Truly such a heartbreaking ending for a very talented man.

R.I.P.

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, help is available. Consider contacting the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988, by calling, texting, or chatting, or go to 988lifeline.org.

