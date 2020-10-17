Chrishell Stause Is Working On Her ‘Dancer Body’ Before Entering The Dating Scene!

Chrishell Stause is waiting on something before she ventures into the dating world: her “dancer body!”

As you’re likely aware, Justin Hartley has moved on to his former The Young and the Restless co-star Sofia Pernas since calling it quits with the Selling Sunset star, but Stause hasn’t exactly forayed into the dating scene just yet, but teased an entrance happening very soon.

Related: Sadie Robertson Says She Developed An Eating Disorder After DWTS

On Friday’s episode of the Tamron Hall Show, the current Dancing With The Stars contestant joked she’ll “venture out” again once her time is up on the dancing competition series:

“I’m not dating. I’m really busy — I’m trying to work on my cha-chas and my contemporaries.”

Totally understandable! But it’s not just her schedule holding her back, she’s hoping to continue working on her physique, too:

“It’s something I’m looking forward to as soon as [DWTS] is over, but hopefully people will vote so it won’t be right away. I’m going to venture out once I’m done with this. You know, Tamron, what it really is — I’m just waiting to get my dancer body on and then I’m gonna be like, ‘OK, I’m ready!'”

You’ve got this, girl!!

Watch more from Tamron and Chrishell’s chat (above) and let us know your take (below)!