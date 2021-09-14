Chrissy Teigen Reveals She Underwent Cheek Fat Removal Surgery -- See Her New Face!

Chrissy Teigen is turning the other cheek — literally!

On Sunday, the Cravings cookbook author revealed that she underwent surgery to remove fat from her cheeks, and she’s loving her new look! With “no shame” having gone under the knife, John Legend’s wife shared via an Instagram Story video:

“I did that Dr. Diamond buccal fat removal thing here.”

She pointed to her right cheek while talking (as you can see in the clip, below). Sounds like Chrissy’s seeing great results too, especially because of some other lifestyle changes she’s made this past year.

The momma of two added:

“And since I quit drinking, I’m really seeing the results, and I like it. Yeah, I did it.”

Chrissy Teigen takes to Instagram to reveal she’s had Buccal Fat Removal done by Dr Jason Diamond. pic.twitter.com/aJNoPrYdzf — The Cosmetic Lane (@TheCosmeticLane) September 13, 2021

Wow! For those who don’t know, Dr. Diamond, also known as plastic surgeon Jason Diamond, is famous for starring in E!’s reality series Dr. 90210 and Netflix’s Celebrity Plastic Surgeons. Via his website, the doc brags about working with some of the most gorgeous celebs, including Giuliana Rancic, Shay Mitchell, Sofia Richie, Scott Disick, Hilary Duff, and Kim Kardashian — just to name a few of his impressive clientele!

The procedure the Chrissy’s Court star had done involves the removal of buccal fat pads in her cheeks. Basically, without those pads, cheeks get thinner and facial angles become more defined, according to Healthline. The recovery process isn’t crazy long, but it does require time — usually about 3 weeks. It also involves a long liquid diet and the use of a special mouthwash. Swelling and bruising are very common side effects, but they usually subside quickly. It’s unclear at what phase Teigen is in her recovery, but she seems to be looking and feeling great so far! It certainly helps that she’s been living her most healthy lifestyle ever in recent weeks.

Earlier in the month, the former Lip Sync Battle host got candid about her relationship with alcohol. After admitting that she had periods of her life when she drank way too much, especially when grieving the loss of her son Jack, the 35-year-old celebrated her “50 day sobriety streak” on IG, revealing:

“today is my 50 day sobriety streak! it should be nearly a year but I had a few (wine) hiccups in the road. this is my longest streak yet! I still dunno if I’ll never drink again but I do know it no longer serves me in ANY way. I don’t get more fun, I don’t dance, I don’t get relaxed. I get sick, fall asleep and wake up sick, having missed what was probably a fun night. I had my fun with it and appreciate anyone that can enjoy it responsibly!!!!”

Such great news!

It was also a good sign that the model was beginning to find positive ways to improve her mental health, instead of just drowning out all her emotions. In July, she was faced with a major controversy when nasty bully accusations resurfaced online by media personality Courtney Stodden and fashion designer Michael Costello. Becoming the latest member of the “Cancel club,” the Mitchells vs. the Machines voice actress reflected on the ‘gram:

“Just feels so weird to pretend nothing happened in this online world but feel like utter s**t in real life.”

Referencing her new (unwanted) social group, she continued:

“Cancel club is a fascinating thing and I have learned a whollllle lot.”

But maybe not enough to make an authentic apology?? Just saying… Later, the foodie teased:

“I’m just…tired of being sick with myself all day… If you or someone you know has also been cancelled please let me know if there is a cancel club reunion because I could use some time off my couch!”

Well, she’s found an activity to get her off the couch now! More plastic surgery! LOLz. Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Share them with us in the comments (below)!

