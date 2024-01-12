OMG! Chrissy Teigen Gave John Legend A Lap Dance For His Birthday! Watch!

Chrissy Teigen let her body do the talking for John Legend’s birthday!

The Sports Illustrated model graced her powerhouse husband with quite the sexy surprise in honor of his 45th trip around the sun… a sultry burlesque lap dance! In a Thursday Instagram post, the mother of four shared a carousel of pics and vids showing peeks at how the lovebirds celebrated John’s bday. But by far, the most eye-catching clip was the last in the bunch — which showed Chrissy, clad in a sexy fringe top, matching skirt, and a feathered headdress, straddling her man on stage and showing him what she’s made of!

OMG!

The two were at The Box in New York City, which, per its site, combines music, theater, and burlesque all in one. John looked satisfied as ever in the sultry red lighting as his wife probably reminded him of the pre-kids days! LOLz!

You can scroll through to see a better look at Chrissy’s ‘fit and even a live performance from 50 Cent himself in her post (below):

Wowza!!

