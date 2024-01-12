Married YouTubers Austin & Catherine McBroom Shock Fans By Announcing Divorce!

It’s a sad day for the YouTube community.

On Thursday, popular family and lifestyle vloggers Austin and Catherine McBroom, who boast a whopping 18.4 MILLION subscribers on their Ace Family YouTube page, announced that they’ve made the difficult decision to end their marriage. Catherine took to Instagram with a lengthy post, sharing that the new year will be one of transformation — and one step of that is letting go of her union. She wrote:

“As I start this new year, I will challenge myself in ways that I have never done before. 2024 will be my year of transformative change and with this taking place, one of the steps in my journey is the difficult decision to leave my marriage.”

GASP! She explained this is a mutual decision:

“We have mutually agreed to a divorce and will part amicably. Our paths as a couple have shifted and has created challenges that are irreconcilable. This decision comes with a very heavy heart. As heartbreaking as this is, I also feel liberated. I have spent the past few years prioritizing my children and honoring my commitment to my family; all the while I seemed to be losing myself and my own personal happiness.”

Sad! She continued:

“Our main priority will be to stay united as parents and to continue creating a stable, happy and loving environment for our children. Thank you to all of my supporters for giving me a safe space to be able to use my voice and share our love. I love you all so much and I’m beyond grateful for all the support we’ve received from you throughout all these years as a couple.”

She ended by saying to her now ex-man:

“And Austin, you’re my best friend and that will never change ”

She and Austin share daughters Elle, 7, and Alaia, 5, as well as son Steel, 3.

Austin also shared the news on his own Instagram. He wrote in his own lengthy post accompanied by a pic of him and Catherine in skydiving gear:

“For this new year, I’ll be taking a leap of faith. I’ve made the hardest decision of my life. The decision to close the book to my marriage… We have mutually agreed to a divorce but will remain a team when it comes to our kids. We created one of the greatest stories, almost a decade together, so many memories, so many accomplishments but every book comes to end. And now we will be writing a new book as separate authors.”

So well said — but still so sad! Also, how inneresting they’re hitting a lot of the same points in their statements, though with their individual tweaks. Not quite a joint statement, but certainly has that feel.

He continued:

“We both understand that holding on is believing that there’s only a past and letting go is knowing that there’s a future. And we both are supporting each other’s future. This transition is not easy but we both are making it as easy as it can be for our family. We will continue to be the best parents to our kids. Separations are difficult and most times messy but you will see how we push through these difficult times as a unit and keep influencing with love and positivity. With that being said 2024 will be life changing for me. I will be dedicated to myself, my kids, my health, my body, my mind, my spirit and God. Thank you to everyone who has supported us through our journey and who will continue to support us moving forward. We’re going to need even more of your love and strength during this time.”

In the comments of both posts, many fans were completely shocked over the news:

“I DONT BELIEVE IN LOVE ANYMORE.” “Never did I think I would see a post about them divorcing I’m in denial right now” “IT TAKES SO MUCH COURAGE TO WALK OUT OF A RELATIONSHIP ESPECIALLY A MARRIAGE WITH KIDS. SENDING ALL THE LOVE YOUR YOUR WAY CATHERINE”

However, other fans didn’t seem too surprised by the news… And even congratulated Catherine:

“Bout time Catherine u deserved way better” “Omg congratulations girl u can do sooo much better than him he’s been weighing u down for yearss”

Ouch! Those fans were even in Austin’s comments, too:

“it’s about time she deserves better than you” “glad she finally made the decision”

Wild! What are your thoughts, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments down below!

[Image via The ACE Family/YouTube]