Amy Robach & TJ Holmes Are Into Handcuffs?! Intimate Details About Their Kinky Bedroom Life!

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes don’t shy away from bedroom kinks!

In the latest episode of their Amy and T.J. podcast, the couple invited OKCupid’s Global Communications Director Michael Kaye, who administered a steamy compatibility test — and revealed their NSFW answers!

Both were given a list of questions to answer independently before the online dating exec revealed their results — in front of one another — to measure just how much of a match they truly are. And we have the juiciest answers for you! When it comes to the bedroom, the matchmaker told the former GMA3 hosts:

“You both enjoy sex more than foreplay. You’re both super into post-workout sex, and shower sex, and prefer cuffs over ropes.”

OMG! Handcuffs?! Kinky! And we already knew they both welcome some post-exercise exercise! LOLz! It was the fact they started training for marathons together that started this whole thing…

Obviously there’s a lot within the bedroom they’re aligned on, but the dating exec also revealed that they’re just as compatible in other rooms as well! He pointed out that the two are both extremely outgoing yet enjoy relaxing at home, and that they prefer waking up early. T.J. added:

“We know each other really, really well.”

Amy added that they may even know “too much about each other,” as they were friends and obviously worked closely for nearly a decade prior to their relationship. Although, as far as their compatibility score goes, they received an 84 percent — which Michael revealed is higher than average, but clearly shows they’re not on the same page about everything.

When asked on the questionnaire what the two value most in a relationship, T.J. noted trust, while for Amy, it was communication… But she says she actually did teeter between her own answer and T.J.’s. And when it comes to jealousy, it sounds like the 50-year-old cautiously welcomes it, while for her man, it’s a firm “hell no.” Amy explained:

“I wouldn’t like to act on that jealousy, or be petty or small. But feeling that bit of jealousy makes me know that I want to be with him and only him, and I want him to be with me and only me. I don’t like the feeling, but knowing it’s there actually in a weird way makes me feel good.”

Well, we guess sometimes a bit of toxicity works for some people…

The couple also didn’t agree on the subject of politics — or rather, discussing them. Amy would rather avoid those conversations, while T.J. was more for it. Other than those few disagreements, though, the couple saw pretty eye-to-eye! You can listen to the full podcast episode (below):

