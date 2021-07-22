Chrissy Teigen Moved To Tears By Fan Letters Showing Support After Pregnancy Loss: 'I Love You Guys'

Chrissy Teigen is wearing her heart on her sleeve with this one — but there’s something very inspiring to see followers from all over the world have her back through a tough time!

The embattled 35-year-old model popped up on Instagram on Wednesday, sharing new footage of herself getting very emotional over fan mail! And not just any fan mail, but letters and messages offering their condolences after the heartbreaking pregnancy loss she suffered last year. Truly, kind messages from kind people…

Related: Chrissy Says Goodbye To Beloved Dog Pippa In Emotional Tribute

Posting the clips to her Instagram Stories, the Sports Illustrated alum shared her tear-filled reaction to the outpouring of love with a special thank you message to everybody who sent something in.

Chrissy said (below):

“This is just piles of letters that we just got because the place we usually get mail from, where you guys send mail, has been shut down, and it opened back up. And now we got everything. You guys sent the most amazing condolence letters and cards and books, and I just want you to know we got all of them. I’m going to read them all, OK? And I love you guys. Love you, love you. I got this, OK? I got it, and I love you.”

Wow. It must be such a powerful feeling to know so many fans and strangers are out there pulling for you!

Here’s a look at all that support mail shown in Chrissy’s video posts (below):

Amazing!

Of course, back in September of last year, Chrissy revealed to the world that she and John were experiencing “deep pain” following the unexpected loss of their baby. At the time, they posted a public tribute to their second son, Jack, on what would have been his due date and wrote, “We love you forever.”

Related: Gigi Hadid Replaces Chrissy On ‘Never Have I Ever’ After Bullying Controversy Blows Up

These last few months have been a remarkably trying time for the Lip Sync Battle co-host, as well. The Cravings author has reflected on being part of “the cancel club,” as she terms it, after suffering through significant recent bullying accusations from other stars, including Courtney Stodden.

Teigen has apologized publicly for her role in bullying others online in the past, though Stodden continues to maintain that they have never received a private, personal apology regarding specific actions. Regardless of all that, it’s at least nice to see Chrissy receiving such warmth and support form fans trying to make her life a little bit better after the tragedy of losing a baby.

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound off with your take down in the comments (below)…

[Image via FayesVision/WENN/Chrissy Teigen/Instagram]