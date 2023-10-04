Double Date! Harry & Meghan Hung Out With Chris Evans & New Wife Alba Baptiste In Portugal!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made some new friends while in Portugal!

ICYMI, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex went and stayed in Princess Eugenie‘s holiday home in the southern European country after the Invictus Games. According to a local outlet at the time, the trip was a HUGE secret, as they wanted to just have some time away from the hustle and bustle of their lives. A very welcome and relaxing vacay amid all the rumors surrounding their marriage — but it looks like they didn’t stay totally isolated! Because they made some new pals along the way!

According to insiders for PageSix on Tuesday, Harry and Meghan had the company of Chris Evans and his new, much younger wife Alba Baptista with them on their trip late last month. As we previously reported, the actor and his new lady tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Boston, then jetted out to Portugal to celebrate with her family who live there.

No, they weren’t meeting up because they were old friends. The couples reportedly met for the first time in the most innocent, old fashioned way! The source dished Harry and Meg didn’t know Chris and Alba at all — and they just happened to bump into each other at a restaurant while abroad. And they hit it off! How wild is that?!

