Francia Raisa Opens Up About ‘Tricky’ Relationship With Selena Gomez -- And Says THIS About Kidney Transplant!

Francia Raisa is opening up about her “rocky” relationship with Selena Gomez.

While at the Single Soon singer’s Rare Impact Fund Benefit on Wednesday, the 35-year-old dished up some major deets about her and Selena’s friendship and rift. She remembered meeting the Disney Channel alum when Selena was working on Wizards of Waverly Place, and Francia was on The Secret Life of the American Teenager. She explained how at the time, they got to know each other while visiting kids at a children’s hospital, and soon found out they had a lot in common:

“We started talking, we both had boyfriends at the time, we started kiki-ing. Around the time that my boyfriend and I broke up, and [she] and her boyfriend broke up, she called me and was like, ‘I am going through some stuff … I am going through a breakup.’ I was like, ‘Girl, me too,’ and we were just inseparable after that ever since.”

Fast forward a few years, and Francia offered up her kidney for the Rare Beauty founder, who was suffering from lupus:

“We trauma-bonded, which is beautiful, but also it can get rocky and tricky. People grow, relationships change. Obviously, I treat her like my little sister, she treats me like her older sister. I don’t know any relationship that’s perfect.”

She added that when her and Selena’s “situation came up,” she “never pictured it” happening, but that she has “never regretted” donating her kidney. She also wanted to clarify their beef “had nothing to do with the kidney,” and that she needed to “take some time for [herself] and figure out what the hell was going on.” Francia added:

“I am a different person today than I was last year or even when I turned 30. I’m 35 now. Even when Selena turned 30, I’m like, ‘It’s different, isn’t it?’ and she was like, ‘Yeah.’ I said, ‘Welcome to your 30s. Now we can get to know each other again.’”

How sweet! We’re so glad they’re on good terms again! Watch her interview (below):

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?? Sound OFF in the comments!

[Images via Extra TV & Access Hollywood/YouTube]