Christian Camp Counselor Charged With Sexual Assault Of 10-Year-Old -- And He Was Already A Registered Sex Offender!

A counselor has been arrested for the alleged sexual assault of a minor at a Christian Summer camp back in 2009.

According to a press release from the Wisconsin Department of Justice published on Thursday, Remington Jon Nystrom, now 33, was a counselor at the Mt. Morris camp in Waushara County throughout the 2000s. He has been accused of sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl while working at the camp, authorities said:

“[He] is alleged to have touched the 10-year-old victim’s genitals, waking the victim from sleep.”

The victim, who is now in her 20s, did not report the assault at the time to her church or legal authorities, but she recently reported the crime to the Attorney General’s website for clergy and faith leader abuse.

Attorney General Josh Kaul expressed in a statement:

“This case is possible because of the report made by a brave survivor and the diligent work of investigators, victim service professionals, and prosecutors. We continue to ask anyone with information about clergy and faith leader abuse to make a report to the Wisconsin Department of Justice.”

Nystrom has been charged with one count of first-degree child sexual assault contact with a child under the age of 13. This is a Class A felony in the state and could result in a minimum of 25 years in prison if he is found guilty. On Friday, Remington posted a $5,000 bond. At this time, he is prohibited from having contact with anyone under the age of 18 unless their parent or guardian is present.

Sadly, this isn’t the first criminal offense he has faced. Remington has actually been a registered sex offender in Wisconsin since 2019! He was forced to add his name to that list after he pleaded no contest to charges of sexual assault and causing mental harm to a child following an incident that took place in 2008. According to People, he served nearly six months in jail for that conviction.

Mt. Morris, the summer camp where the 2009 assault took place, has not commented on the situation. It is affiliated to the American Moravian Church, per Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, which has also stayed quiet about the controversy.

Nystrom has not entered a plea and his court records have not indicated who his attorney is. He is expected in court on February 14 for a preliminary hearing. People attempted to contact Remington by calling a number associated with him, but the man who answered did not identify himself and hung up without comment. Such a sad situation.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.

