Supermodel Christy Turlington Says Son's Rival Basketball Team Passed Around NSFW Pic Of HER To Heckle Him!

Christy Turlington can’t escape her risqué old fashion shoots… Even at her son’s basketball games!

When the supermodel was stripping down for photoshoots, she may not have had a care in the world. She almost certainly never thought about how the pics would affect her teenage son’s basketball career!

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar published on Wednesday, the 55-year-old momma beamed about her 18-year-old son Finn and his flair for basketball… But much more inneresting is how Christy herself was once used as ammunition at one of his high school games! Apparently, in a shameless attempt to heckle her son, the opposing team passed around an old nude photo of hers from back in the day!

OMG! Can you imagine??! The pitfalls of having a model mom…

But the mother of two was braced for her nudes coming up since they’ve been around her kids’ entire lives! She admitted:

“I was surprised it hadn’t happened sooner.”

Christy also shares 20-year-old daughter Grace with husband Edward Burns. Her nudes never came up for her at all apparently! Obviously you’d expect teen boys — the animals! — to put together the fact they could see their classmate’s mom naked eventually. But not like this! She added:

“But at the same time, I was like, ‘This is so rude!’”

Christy elaborated this wasn’t just a family matter! The situation eventually turned into a “bigger thing” with the school getting involved! Now THAT was embarrassing! She said the scrutiny now made her want to “disappear.” But ultimately she has no regrets about posing nude:

“I don’t feel embarrassed about anything. Regretting things is a waste of time.”

Ha! Well, good for her! She really shouldn’t be embarrassed at all! Those kids should!

Reactions?? Sound OFF in the comments!

